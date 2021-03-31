So often, working is described as a chore. We procrastinate when reviewing tasks on the to-do list. With the onset of spring, we have an opportunity to see things in a fresher light. Working with others provides us with an opportunity to share and learn from one another. It can be an extremely rewarding experience, one that often results in making new friends while getting the job done.
News From The River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org.
Grand Re-Opening: Friday, April 9from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., April 10 hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun., April 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full espresso bar has been added and Art-for-All returns on April 10. Covid Protocols will still be in place. Check their website or follow them onFacebook and Instagram for additional information.
Sun. April 11, Music Makers Information Session, 12-2 p.m. This meeting includes info on how kids can apply for the Music Makers Scholarship. TRH is also seeking submissions for their Youth Art Show through April 11. More info about the show can be obtained by contacting them at arts@theriverhousewv.org.
Sun. April 11, Camera Club,2-4 p.m. Come out and join the group for an opportunity to discuss photo techniques and tips. This month’s discussion will include how to prepare your photographs for a show. Participants are invited to bring three recent photos to share with the group.Please remember to wear a mask and spaces are limited to allow for social distancing in the Otter’s Den.
The River House is hosting a STEAM after-school program for middle and high schoolers called “The Science of Sound.” Interested students may sign up on TRH website. Pre-registration is required, and the program runs from late April to early May.
Looking Ahead: April 24, One Street Over Outdoor Concert, The River House Outdoor Stage, 6-8 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the door, 17 and under free.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
Effective April 5, the library will be open on Mon., Tues. and Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Six patrons will now be allowed in the library at one time.
The Friends of the Library have donated a homemade quilt for this month’s raffle. Tickets are $5 each with the proceeds going to the library. Tickets are available at the library and the drawing will be held on May 8 at noon. Additionally, on May 8, there will be a silent auction and flower and plant sale beginning at 9 a.m. Congratulations to Andrew Loy for winning the March raffle.
The 2020 West Virginia Tax Booklet and tax forms are currently available at the library. As a reminder, WV State taxes are now due on May 17.
Facebook children’s story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m.
The library needs paper towels. In addition, Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap, cleaning supplies, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are also needed.
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“It’s Not Complicated” by Katie Lee Biegel
“The Crow’s Call” by Wanda E, Brunstetter
“The Memory Collectors” by Kim Neville
“Between Two Kingdoms” by Suleika Jaouad
“Dog Man Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilker
The library pavilion is available for community use. Call to schedule for use of weekends or whenever the library is closed. Donations are welcome.
Looking Ahead: The Friends of the Library will meet on Tues. April 20 at 6:30 in the pavilion.
Book Club will meet on April 21 at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion will be “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michael-Ides.
Community Events
Wed. March 31and April 7, Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center, 3223 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge, 6:30 p.m.
April 1,Capon Bridge Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center, 7 p.m.
April 2,Good Friday Services and Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m.,Living Waters of Capon Bridge, 155 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge.
Sun. April 4,Easter Sunrise Worship Service, The River House Outdoor Pavilion, 6:30 a.m. hosted by Living Waters of Capon Springs.
Sun. April 4, Easter Serviceat Living Waters of Capon Bridge, 10 a.m. They are located at 155 Capon School Street in Capon Bridge. This event will also be streamed live on Facebook. A hardy breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m.
Tues. April 6,Girl Scouts Meeting, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center, Capon Bridge.
Sat. April 10, Dixie Moon Band, Capon Bridge American Legion, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Check their Facebook page or call them at 304-856-3354 for additional information.
Covid-19 Vaccine Appointments for everyone 16 years and older can be scheduled by calling the WV Covid-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. Check the vaccine website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov, local media or social media for additional instructions.
Celebrations for the Month of April
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. During this month, you might visit the Parkinson’s website, https://www.parkinson.org to learn about support and resources available for Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers. The National Parkinson’s Moving Day event takes place this spring from DC to San Francisco. Virtual participation is also available on May 22.
April is also recognized as National Poetry Month. In addition to reading some of your favorite poets, you might try writing a poem and sharing it with your friends. It is another means of self-expression that currently is experiencing a revival within the literary community.
April 6, National Library Worker’s Day. On this day, you might take a trip to the library and personally thank the librarian and staff members for a job well done. While there, be sure to check out the new books and posted activities for this month.
April 7, National Walking Day. Any day is a good day for a walk but on this particular day, celebrate by walking with a family member or friend and enjoy the great out-of-doors.
April 13, National Scrabble Day. While board games are a great way to spend some quality time with family and friends, this time honored game also offers the opportunity to learn new words and have fun competing with each other. o
