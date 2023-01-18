Using artificial intelligence tools, researchers studied retinal scans of 88,000 participants in a study and concluded the approach may be a viable way to detect cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke based on the health of the retina’s network of blood vessels.
Doing so would mean no blood tests or blood pressure measurements necessary.
The software “potentially has greater community reach to identify individuals at medium-high risk requiring further clinical assessment,” the authors wrote.
ICYMI and FYI: A 1991 law designed to protect consumers from unwanted telemarketing blocks health plans from texting patients without their prior consent, but some public health advocates say one adverse effect is that doctors can’t send reminders about services, such as mammograms or well-child visits, unless they’ve contacted the patient first by phone.
They’re arguing for a change in the law as a health equity issue because the rule tends to affect low-income and underserved patients who are more likely to see and respond to texts about their health than they are to answer calls from unknown numbers or to receive mailed notices, especially if they’re at work or move frequently, according to STAT News.
When racecar driver David Purley (1945-1985) crashed during qualifying laps at the 1977 British Grand Prix, he experienced deceleration from 108 miles per hour to zero in 26 inches. The result: 29 fractures, three dislocations and six heart stoppages. The measured 180 Gs (gravitational force) is among the highest known in which the person survived. One G is the force of gravity that keeps our feet firmly planted on the ground.
Purley retired from racing in 1985 and took up aerobatics. He died in a plane crash that same year.
Cholagogue: a substance that causes the gallbladder to squeeze, increasing the discharge of bile, which can damage the liver
Empleomania: an obsession with holding public office (obviously epidemic but underdiagnosed)
This week in 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry announced the results of a study on the health effects of smoking, which had been ordered by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. It was the first widely publicized official recognition of its dangers, declaring that “cigarette smoking is a health hazard of sufficient importance in the United States to warrant appropriate remedial action.” One year later, Congress required printed health warnings on cigarette packages.
Despite the diversity of colors intended to suggest different fruits (oranges, lemons, limes, apples, cherries, raspberries and blueberries), the breakfast cereal Froot Loops consists of a single same flavor. Neither do the loops derive from actual fruit. Originally, they were called Fruit Loops, but a lawsuit forced the spelling change.
The ingredient list for Froot Loops hasn’t changed since they debuted in 1959: Corn flour blend (whole grain yellow corn flour, degerminated yellow corn flour), sugar, wheat flour, whole grain oat flour, modified food starch, 2% or less of vegetable oil (hydrogenated coconut, soybean and/or cottonseed), oat fiber, maltodextrin, salt, soluble corn fiber, natural flavor, red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, yellow 6, BHT for freshness. Vitamins and minerals added: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, niacinamide, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin D3, vitamin B12.
Seven things your body does in just one minute most minutes:
1. Process 600 million bits of visual information
2. Send up to 17.2 trillion signals between neurons
3. Collectively grow your hair 1.1 inches (a total divided by 100,000 to 150,000 hair cells on your head; results may vary)
5. Inhale and exhale 12-20 times
6. Shed 30,000 to 50,000 skin cells
7. Pump 1.3 gallons of blood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.