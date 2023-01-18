Scott LaFee

Using artificial intelligence tools, researchers studied retinal scans of 88,000 participants in a study and concluded the approach may be a viable way to detect cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke based on the health of the retina’s network of blood vessels.

Doing so would mean no blood tests or blood pressure measurements necessary.

