September is library card sign-up month.
The Hampshire County Public Library has story time every Friday at 11 a.m. Themes this month are Police Officers, Emergency Services, Fall/Leaves, Apples and Pirates.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
September is library card sign-up month.
The Hampshire County Public Library has story time every Friday at 11 a.m. Themes this month are Police Officers, Emergency Services, Fall/Leaves, Apples and Pirates.
Fundraising Pumpkin Contest: A fundraiser event for HCPL programming, we will be providing ceramic pumpkin banks to be decorated and displayed in the library, and patrons will vote for the one they like the best.
You will receive 1 vote for every penny donated in your bank, and all proceeds will go to HCPL programming. The winner with the most votes will receive a gift card. You may pick up banks starting Sept. 1 during business hours and return the pumpkin – along with your contact information – to the library on or before Sept. 30.
The contest will begin on Oct. 1, and the winner will be announced Nov. 1. Any questions, please contact the library.
Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Lego (Dinosaur)
Sept. 12-17: Fine free week (for all items brought back during this week, fines will be waived)
Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.: Family Night with special speaker Susan Parker, who will be discussing snakes and a craft.
Sept. 26: HCPL will begin to collect donation of wrapped candy to hand out for trick or treating on Oct. 31.
Sept. 27 @ 5:30 p.m.: Youth night (movie)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.