The good news on the Covid-19 front is that there are extensively tested vaccines that have Emergency Use Authorization.
As well, the rolling 7-day average number of new infections nationwide has fallen from the overall peak of 244,600 on Jan. 13 to a level of 68,313 on Feb. 19. The last time the 7-day average infection rate was that low was 4 months ago on Oct. 24.
However, we still have new mutant variants to deal with and it is unclear what degree of protection the available vaccines have against these variants. As well, only about 10% of the country is vaccinated. It is felt that we need about a 70% vaccination/immunity rate to acquire herd immunity. Another area of uncertainty is the duration of immunity from the approved vaccines.
Additionally, according to a number of surveys, a significant number of people are “vaccine hesitant.” This phenomenon appears to be more prevalent in rural areas of the country, where there are fewer health care resources, medical workforce shortages, and limitations on top quality telehealth services due to suboptimal internet.
A Kaiser Family Foundation poll reveals how prevalent vaccine hesitancy is in rural areas. Residents in rural, suburban and urban areas were polled about whether they would get an approved Covid vaccine. Among rural residents 31% said definitely yes, 33% said probably yes, 15% said probably not and 20% said definitely not.
In urban and suburban areas, on average, 43% said definitely yes, 30% probably yes, 11% probably not and 15% definitely not.
Another poll question also demonstrated differing attitudes about the Covid pandemic. When asked if they were worried about getting Covid, 39% of rural residents said no, compared to 30% of urban/suburban residents. Regarding whether the risk of acquiring infection and its consequences were exaggerated, 50% of rural residents said yes, while only 32% of urban/suburban residents said yes.
Asked whether getting the vaccine was a responsibility to the wellbeing of the community or whether it was strictly a personal choice, 62% of rural residents indicated getting vaccinated was strictly a personal choice. In contrast, about 51% of urban and suburban residents indicated getting vaccinated was a responsibility to the community at large.
As of Sunday, nationwide there have been a half million total deaths from Covid-19 and over 27.9 million cases cumulatively (somewhat less than 9% of the population).
Consistently, every instance in which restrictions are either legally relaxed and/or restrictions have been widely and flagrantly ignored, there has been a surge of cases, followed by hospitalizations and subsequent deaths.
There has been recent progress but now is not the time to ease up on the gas pedal. The longer the virus hangs around, the more likely it is that there will be future mutations, for which the vaccines may or may not provide immunity. This will make it much more difficult to get back to “normal”.
For our community and country to get beyond the pandemic, it is still necessary to mask up, wash your hands, disinfect, keep your distance. To further aid in reducing the spread of SARS CoV-2, if there are no contraindications to getting a Covid vaccine, strongly consider doing so.
The writer is part of the primary care team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
