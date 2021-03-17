Death is a subject that many folks don’t like to talk about. We use words like “morbid,” “dark” and “gloomy” to describe death, but the truth is, death has been a part of living ever since the beginning of time.
I know people who think, for instance, that it’s morbid to prearrange one’s own funeral. I have learned over the years just how important it is to have those arrangements taken care of prior to death.
I have had family members who had everything arranged ahead of time, and it saved their children the emotional hardship of having to go in and pick out a casket and make all the necessary decisions about those last-minute things.
One of those decisions could involve determining just how their loved one would be put away.
That is not usually the kind of subject families like to discuss as a last-minute decision.
“Should we have mom buried or cremated?”
“Where should we spread her ashes, or does one of the family members want her ashes on their mantel?”
I, at one time, thought that maybe I’d want to be cremated, but after having the unfortunate opportunity to help a funeral home do a cremation, I decided that not only did I not want to be cremated, I didn’t want to die — period.
But dying is something in which we have no choice in the matter. “It is appointed unto a man (and woman) once to die, and after that, the judgment.” (Hebrews 9:27)
But the question of cremation looms heavily in the hearts and minds of many Christians as to whether or not the Bible forbids a Christian should be cremated.
The Bible does not give specific instructions how one’s body must, or even should, be buried.
It does, however, give examples of both.
“Abraham was in a foreign land when he sought a place to bury his wife Sarah.” (Genesis 23:3-4)
Based on that scripture alone, one could make a Biblical case for burying one’s loved one.
But like any issue, we should never base our decision on 1 scripture alone.
In 1 Samuel 31:8-13, the Bible gives an account of Saul, King of Israel, along with 3 of his sons who were killed in battle.
Their bodies remained in enemy territory and the king’s body was treated with dishonor and put on display. When valiant men of Israel heard what had been done, they traveled all night to retrieve the body of the king and his 3 sons, took them back to “Jabesh,” where they burned and buried them.
The Bible gives an indication that such treatment was accepted and in this case even blessed.
One thought among some Christians is that cremating the body could prevent God from resurrecting one’s body.
But Revelation 20:13 assures us that there will be a resurrection, no matter how a person dies, whether buried, cremated, lost at sea or however, and each one will stand before God.
I have done numerous committal services in which we quote Genesis 3:19, “from dust thou art, and to dust thou shalt return.”
Our real concern should not be so much about how a body is put to rest as long as the bodies of our loved ones are treated with respect. But our concern should be the condition of our spirit and soul when we die.
As mentioned before, each of us will one day stand before God and, according to the His Word, our relationship to His Son Christ will be the deciding factor as to where we will spend eternity.
The Bible doesn’t have anything specific to say about whether or not it is right or wrong to cremate a body.
Truthfully, it makes no matter how a body dies. Ezekiel 37 tells of the prophet’s vision of the valley of dry bones. “‘Thus says the Lord God: “Come from the 4 winds, O breath, and breathe on these slain, that they may live. So I prophesied as He commanded me and breath came into them, and they lived, and stood upon their feet …” (Ezekiel 37:9-10)
There are many reasons one may consider either burial or cremation, including cost, the manner in which their loved one died or personal conviction, just to name a few.
But even if God needs to call on the 4 winds to bring one’s ashes together, rest assured, if He can create a body from the dust of the ground, He can surely recall every molecule and every grain of dust to resurrect our loved one on that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.