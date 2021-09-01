(We also need to remember how it was done)
Every now and then, while getting ready for work in the morning, I’ll notice a circular scar on my left upper arm. It is faint but still noticeable.
No one born after 1971 in the United States has one; nearly everyone living in the U.S. before then has that scar on some part of their body.
The circular scar is the remnant of what defeated a disease that had ravaged mankind for over 3,000 years. Without the widespread presence of that scar, we would still be dealing with that disease today.
Obviously, from this article’s title, I am referring to smallpox.
Pockmarked scars on the bodies of Egyptian mummies confirm its existence at least 3 millennia ago. It is likely that smallpox affected pre-historic humans, but bony remains would not be able to tell us that.
Before the advent of smallpox vaccine in the mid-1800s, an estimated 7.6% of all deaths were attributed to smallpox. At one time in Europe, about 400,000 people died of smallpox annually.
The case fatality rate of smallpox has been calculated to have been 30% (that is 30% of people who contracted smallpox died). For more than 3,000 years, regardless of its prevalence and mankind’s lengthy exposure to smallpox, widespread herd immunity to it was never naturally acquired.
In the mid 1800s, the 1st step in conquering smallpox was the development of the technique of vaccination by Dr. Edward Jenner. Dr. Jenner observed that milkmaids who developed a minor viral infection called cowpox were largely immune from smallpox.
Inoculating material from the cowpox pustules into healthy people prevented those individuals from developing disease from smallpox exposure. Smallpox immunization thereafter became standard practice.
Fast forward to 1959 when the World Health Organization began the Global Smallpox Eradication Program. A mere 28 years later, the last recorded case of smallpox in the world occurred in October of 1977.
A virus against which humans couldn’t naturally become immune in 3,000 years was conquered by vaccination in slightly more than a century. Fifty years ago, in the U.S., it was determined that there was no longer a necessity to routinely vaccinate people for smallpox. The vaccine’s success made it obsolete.
When 1st developed, there was not the widespread testing of smallpox vaccination before universal usage, in contrast to what we have witnessed with Covid vaccines. Neither so-called libertarian nor political opposition nor irrational skepticism of expertise were prevalent enough to seriously cripple the vaccination effort.
People were appropriately so deathly afraid of contracting smallpox that they took greater risk in getting vaccinated than the comparatively miniscule risk we take getting Covid vaccination.
In the past, physicians and medical experts were more trusted than they are today about health advice, despite the fact that today’s physicians and public health experts have much more knowledge about infectious diseases, their treatment and prevention.
If we are not all on the same page like previous generations were about smallpox prevention, we are likely going to be stuck in a quagmire of chasing after newer and more resistant mutant strains, while unvaccinated individuals acquire infection and spread the virus regardless of symptom status.
To paraphrase philosopher George Santayana, those who do not know history will fail to repeat its successes.
The decision of our parents and their forebears to be vaccinated and to have their children vaccinated has resulted in smallpox being consigned to the ashbin of history. We can potentially do the same for ourselves and our posterity and relegate Covid-19 to the same fate of extinction.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. He is a member of the primary care and specialty care team of clinicians that treats patients at the Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed represent those of the writer.
