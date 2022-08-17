Spotlight
ADELPHI, Md. — A pair of area residents are among more than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Jakob Oswood of Paw Paw and Natalie Dawn Saya Painter of Augusta were honored.
To be eligible for the honor, Oswood and Painter completed 6 or more credits, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
University of Maryland Global Campus was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. Today, UMGC enrolls some 90,000 students annually, offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs.
