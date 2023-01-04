Sally Mullins

Winter has definitely arrived, and not in a particularly good way. We had freezing rain that came down as chunks of ice and heavy winds that blew it all over the deck. I grew up in central Pennsylvania and never saw anything like that. To be honest, had I not personally witnessed it, I would never have believed it. I was worried about our cats, as some of those pieces of ice would have really hurt them. But they were smart enough to stay on the porch and under the glider. The good surprise has been the bright yellow blooms of winter jasmine. Other than that, I am ready for spring. 

The ground is definitely frozen now and you can mulch everything. If you can’t do it right now, lay some branches from your Christmas tree over plants like mums and pansies because they are easily heaved out of the ground by the freezing and thawing. You can also use branches from your Christmas tree over your bulb beds. They’re easy to remove when spring arrives. 

