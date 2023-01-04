Winter has definitely arrived, and not in a particularly good way. We had freezing rain that came down as chunks of ice and heavy winds that blew it all over the deck. I grew up in central Pennsylvania and never saw anything like that. To be honest, had I not personally witnessed it, I would never have believed it. I was worried about our cats, as some of those pieces of ice would have really hurt them. But they were smart enough to stay on the porch and under the glider. The good surprise has been the bright yellow blooms of winter jasmine. Other than that, I am ready for spring.
The ground is definitely frozen now and you can mulch everything. If you can’t do it right now, lay some branches from your Christmas tree over plants like mums and pansies because they are easily heaved out of the ground by the freezing and thawing. You can also use branches from your Christmas tree over your bulb beds. They’re easy to remove when spring arrives.
Take down all those Christmas greens before they lose the freshness that made them so attractive during the holidays and use them for mulching. Even the old corn stalks or evergreen wreaths you used for fall decorations will make good mulch. Walk around and check for any perennials that may have heaved out of the ground. If left exposed, they will dry out and die. This is also true for any bulbs that may pop out of their protective mulch during a few consecutive warm days. Gently press them down and add at least another 2 inches of mulch.
If you have a cold frame, lightly cover your plants with some hay or leaves. That will give them added protection from the freezing temperatures and bright sunlight.
Your lawn feeder/fertilizer can be used to spread sand or sawdust on drives and walkways. Saves a lot of bending. And don’t forget, when you go out to shovel, spray a little Pam on your shovel. The snow will slide right off.
If you are spreading ashes from your fireplace or wood-burning stove, bear in mind, more is not better. Also, be sure your plants are alkaline and not acidic like rhododendrons or azaleas. Peonies can use a little every fall. The winter weather will see it gets down into the soil. If you have new peonies this year, they will need some winter protection for the 1st year, but should be fine after this year. This is also true for tree peonies.
If white flies and aphids are making an appearance in your houseplants, try this easy solution. Cut bright yellow plastic 1-inch strips from cups or detergent bottles. Coat with petroleum jelly and stick in the plant soil or hang nearby. Those nasty pests will stick right on them, making disposal easy.
This is the time to draw a map of your garden and decide which beds need changed and which just need rejuvenated. Take a look out at the winter scape in your yard and consider some shrubs or a small tree that would add some zip to the view. It’s not too early (or late) to stop by a nursery, just to look around at what plants look like in the winter. Many have red berries or interesting foliage that would perk up your garden.
Plant catalogs are especially helpful now. They have interesting layouts you can copy or adjust to your sites. Just bear in mind the conditions where you want to change or rearrange. Something that thrives in shade will not do well in that sunny spot, no matter what you do. Take my word on that.
As you peruse those seed or plant catalogs, look for disease-resistant varieties. They not only make gardening easier, they also reduce the need for pesticides, thereby helping the environment and saving money. Don’t wait too long before ordering seeds, as many varieties, especially the disease resistant ones, sell out early. And always note what you want as replacements or they will send what they choose.
Save those mesh bags in which oranges or onions usually come; they make excellent storage sacks for drying gourds or wintering tender bulbs. Check your bulbs and discard any that are soft and move out of the sun any that are sprouting.
