“You will bear a Son, and you are to name him Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins.” Matthew 1:21. The Greatest Gift: Christmas is a time for sharing Gifts of Love from the heart.
God sent His Son, His gift, to us, to share His love and His grace impart. The sounds of children laughing, filled with merriment and glee, with wide-eyed joy and innocence, they hang ornaments on the Christmas tree. Gifts piled high beneath the glowing tree, each wrapped with love and care. God’s Gifts of love needs no wrapping…it is free for the asking and always there. Christmas carols proclaim the message with tidings of Jesus’ birth. No greater Gift can He bestow. “Goodwill to men and peace on Earth.”
Birthday wishes for the holidays: Sue Pownell and Kelsey Stewart, Dec. 24; Gary Edwards, Dec. 27; Buck Martin and Connor Martin, Dec. 29; Donna Agnew, Dec. 30; Vivian Nelson Scott, Jan. 1; Willis Bohrer, Jan. 3.
Anniversary wishes to Danny and Daelene Combs, Dec. 24; Mike and Gloria McKee, Dec. 29; Gary and Connie Edwards, Dec. 31; Steve and Joyce Swimley, Jan. 1.
Family of the late Sam and Virginia had their Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Community Building in Points. Most of the family was there. Really blessed that God let each be here this year.
All churches will be on time next Sunday. The last Sunday in 2021; pray we can have this Covid knocked out, trampled on and destroyed. Anything evil is not of God. We wish you long life and to prosper good things for the coming year. Happy holidays to all.
We have 2 great-grandsons this year. The Lord cared for me a while; I went through heart surgery and recovery, and nephew Roger as he recovered from a car falling on him. We have had a blessed year. This season, think of those that are not as blessed as you. Share with what you have.
Heard Jeff Veach got all the way home. His sister said all she wanted for Christmas was to have him home. Remember all that are in the hospitals or are sick. Adam Largent Sr. is in Pittsburgh. Terri Santymire and Mike, Crystal Moreland, Keith Lambert Jr., Kenny and Lou Wolford, Betty Kidwell, Mary Alice Moreland, those that have had the virus, Don and Diana Perry. Remember the lonely.
Have a safe and blessed Holiday.
