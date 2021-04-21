I love to listen to the 23rd Psalm. It is so soothing. Images of a tranquil stream, sheep leisurely grazing under the careful, watchful eye of the shepherd.
It is a reassuring image of God’s love and care for us.
And while Psalm 23 is a source of comfort to many, let us pause and look at what it means to be a Good Shepherd. Jesus talks about the Good Shepherd in John 10: 11 -18.
This portion of Scripture paints a somewhat different picture than those tranquil streams and fat sheep grazing in those green pastures Psalm 23 describes.
Jesus tells us what is required of the Shepherd to ensure there are green pastures, and safety for the sheep. Let us think about just one of many points he makes in this passage.
In this passage Jesus tells us that He is the good shepherd. He goes on to say what that means. As a good shepherd, He is willing to lay down His life for His sheep. He says that He was willing to risk everything for His sheep.
He stood guard at night, protecting them from the wolves. He points out that hired hands wouldn’t do that. If they see a wolf, off they run, leaving the sheep to be either killed or scattered.
Jesus reminds us that He is with us 24/7.
By day, He leads us to those green pastures and still waters we read about in Psalm 23. There we find the rest and the nourishment we need.
I like to think of these times as the good times. Christ is with us as we go about our daily lives, providing for our needs, both physical and spiritual. He does this by giving us the wherewithal to live a rich life, a fulfilled life.
He has given us the opportunity to grow in our relationship with our Creator. In that relationship, we find the peace and security that can be found only in Him. That’s what He meant when He said in John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you….. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor be afraid.”
But He is also with us in the dark days. Those are the days when the wolves bay at our door, sometimes literally, other times figuratively.
Unlike the hired hand, Christ stands by our side, ready to defend us; and keep us safe. I look at the hired hands as those things the world offers us security: fame, riches, power. Those things are fleeting.
Wasn’t it Solomon at the end of his life who cried to his sons, warning them, “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity. Fear God, and keep His commandments; for that is the whole duty of everyone.”
Solomon had learned, and was trying to convey to his children, that all of his power and wealth were meaningless. That is here today and gone tomorrow. It’s like the “15 minutes of fame” phenomenon.
Putting one’s trust in those things is like trusting the hired hand at the sheep fold. He has no vested interest in the sheep. It is just a 9-to-5 job to him. When trouble comes, he bolts.
But Christ is different. He has a vested interest in each of His sheep. Vested is a pretty neat word. It means to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed as a legal right, benefit, or privilege, such as the vested benefits of the pension plan.
As a result of many years of service, many of us are vested; as such, we receive the benefits of our pension plan. We receive whatever benefits because we worked X number of years; are a certain age; etc. Now we reap the rewards.
Christ too has worked hard to claim us as His own. He followed the plan His Father, Our God, gave to Him. He willingly came to earth, showed us how to live; how to praise and worship our God. As an ultimate act of love, He died for each of us.
That vested interest has not been replicated. He will not see one sheep lost. So, Christ stays with us during those times when the path doesn’t seem clear to us. He’s there to lean on when life becomes hard.
He’s there in our darkest hour. In our most vulnerable time, we feel His presence. Like a shepherd lifts that bleating lamb in his arms and gently calms him, Christ comes to us in those frightening times ready to hold us. He offers comfort; a place to renew our strength.
May you feel the presence of the Good Shepherd in your life. Lean on the Good Shepherd; he will be there for you.
