Mountaindale Church Cemetery
The Mountaindale Church Cemetery’s decoration and memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at the church’s location in Shanks.
Pastor Jed Metzler will be providing the message.
Timber Ridge Christian Church
The Timber Ridge Christian Church Memorial Service will be held June 18, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and a worship and memorial service at 11. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
The church is located at 5701 Christian Church Road in High View.
Bean Settlement Church Cemetery
The Bean Settlement Church Cemetery will hold a Decoration Sunday event on June 18. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and worship will be at 11 by Pastor Burl Charlton.
This year there’s a change: there will not be a dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome for morning services.
