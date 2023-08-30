Congratulations to the Hampshire Review for bringing home the first time that the Review was named Newspaper of the Year in the West Virginia contest. If you read the article in the Aug. 11 issue, the paper came home with several awards and honors. It’s great to have access to this newspaper.
There have been several deaths of people who were from here this month. Jim Wagoner of Petersburg passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Petersburg. His brother Fred Wagoner of Fort Shaby passed away in Morgantown on Friday. Aug. 11. Sympathy to their families for this sad and double loss. I don’t know any details, but Larry Cannon of here passed away around the middle of August. Larry was from a big family and will be missed. I’ll miss seeing him when he drove by my home.
