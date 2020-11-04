"Hampshire County has been tested, and I think we proved we can survive." -Cheri Beverage
This Friday marks the 35th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1985. Let’s look back and remember some of the faces and voices that lived through it, painting the picture of an event that shaped Hampshire County history forever.
Hampshire’s loss
3 People dead
1 Bridge washed out
529 Homes destroyed
55 Homes condemned
39 Homes with major damage
8 Homes with minor damage
40 Households displaced
28 Private businesses destroyed
Source: Killing Waters: The Great West Virginia Flood of 1985
Voices from the flood
"Thanks to the firefighters. They saved my aunt and uncle's life that night." -Cindy Michael
"There wasn't anything you could do...no one could call in or out due to the power. We did the best we could." -George Weaver
"At 17 years old, I had never seen such disaster...it felt good to help the victims." -Judy Judy
"Everywhere you looked, the valley was...the same muddy brown color." -Rob Wolford
"You knew that morning it would be bad...when the sun came up, the river was in my backyard." -Splinter Arnold
"The water was coming up into the front yard like it had legs." -Robin Pancake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.