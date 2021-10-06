My news items started out exciting last week with the announcement of the Grassy Lick Community Center having the Autumn Harvest Festival, but before the Hampshire Review was published, it was canceled. Sorry for that, but with so many cases of Covid in the county and many deaths, it was necessary.
Heartbroken to report the death of Kerry Racey Bean, 45-year-old daughter of Eddie and Melinda Racey, and married to Phillip Bean and mother of Daphyne. Funeral services conducted at Kirby Assembly of God Church, and burial at the Hott’s Chapel cemetery, Friday, Oct. 1. Heartfelt sympathy to all the family. Also sending prayers and well wished to all those that are suffering with this terrible virus.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month, and we want to express special gratitude to our Pastor Jed Metzler and family, Jenn and boys, Toby and Malachai at the Assembly of God Church; to John and Donna Vetters, the pastors at Bethel Baptist Church; to Burl and Donna Charlton at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren; and to Shirley Reed at the Hott’s Chapel Methodist Church, all of these in the Kirby community.
Fall Revival services are planned at Kirby Assembly of God Church with Pastor Robert Jeffreys, Oct. 22-24, with services at 7 p.m. on the 22nd and 23rd, and on Sunday the 24th at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Cinda Bowman, Joyce Bingahan, Karen Hott and Sheila Combs and Tom and Renee Pownall and Margaret and Marion Rog spent a family gathering Oct. 1 in Springs, Pa., where they enjoyed many yard sales and then having dinner at The Casselman.
