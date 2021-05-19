As our oldest daughter continues to recuperate from Covid-19, we’ve gotten creative in ensuring she gets adequate deep breaths.
We started by using an incentive spirometer. Our daughter put the tube in her mouth and inhaled to move the piston within the cylinder. Our perfectionist quickly became frustrated as she couldn’t inhale deeply enough for the piston to reach the normal range for her age.
Instead of her typical tenaciousness to push harder until she was successful, our daughter became discouraged and balked at suggestions she keep trying. It’s unlike her to give up on a challenge easily. We knew she was very ill.
When I shared this with her doctor, she suggested we take a different approach until our daughter’s lung function improved. Following the doctor’s advice, I purchased a bottle of bubbles.
Our youngest daughter thought this a fine idea. Several times a day, her big sister blew bubbles into the air for her to pop. As our oldest daughter’s condition improved, she incorporated blowing bubbles while walking around the outer perimeter of our home.
I smiled one evening when I spotted a sweet Savage sibling parade out of our window as our three children were locked in step walking around our house in a sea of bubbles.
On a particularly cool, non-bubble conducive day, I suggested our daughter try her old elementary school recorder. Looking back, I must’ve been delirious because I’d forgotten what “Hot Cross Buns” sounded like as it’s squeaked through a recorder.
I was reminded of when I purchased our youngest daughter’s flute, and the sales clerk shared, “I usually sell earplugs with these instruments.”
Last week, though exhausted, I would’ve happily given “one a penny, two a penny” for earplugs or sunnier bubble-blowing days.
We also invented a new game to improve breath support. In Savage Family Karaoke, we each wrote down the names of 2 songs, balled the papers up, and placed them in a bowl.
We took turns picking a piece of paper, looking for its karaoke version on YouTube, and performing the number. We got in lots of belly laughs.
My husband wrote “Stairway to Gilligan’s Island” on one of his papers. We laughed as our son sang the Gilligan’s Island theme song to the tune of “Stairway to Heaven.”
Our oldest daughter’s song choice, “Tequila,” was entirely instrumental except for the 3 times I needed to sing “tequila.” Our son had written down, “Chug Jug with You.” Our oldest daughter barely kept a straight face as she sang this Fortnite parody.
Not tooting my own horn, but I possibly turned in the best performance of the night when I picked our youngest daughter’s selection, Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” Although my family had said my timing was awful a few minutes earlier, I think the accompanying interpretive dance I did as I sang stole the show.
As I belted out, “I love a player, and you love the game,” I mimed, both hitting a baseball and kicking a soccer ball simultaneously. Our son was so impressed by my moves; he was moved to tears.
His laughter indicated they were tears of joy.
This performance beckoned back to the days when I choreographed an entire dance number to Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” for my elementary school talent show. Once I’d mastered all the steps, I performed it for my parents.
When I sang, “I’m keeping my baby,” while mimicking rocking a baby in my arms, my dad interrupted and forbade me from doing that number ever in public. There went my Broadway career.
However, luckily, I still have these skills in my repertoire. This week they came in handy in providing a few enjoyable deep breaths into our daughter’s lungs.
After all, sometimes, when things are looking bleak, deep laughter can be the best medicine.
