Zion has 1-day Bible School
“God’s Awesome VBS Carnival” comes to town this Saturday, Aug. 7.
The 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. event will be held at Zion Church of Christ, 488 Zion Church Road, Augusta.
Along with lunch, water activities are on the agenda, so wear clothes that can get wet.
1-day Bible School coming
Beaver Run Church of the Brethren on Beaver Run Road between Junction and Burlington, will hold a 1-day summer Bible School on Saturday, Aug. 7.
This year’s theme will be “Fishers of Men,” with classes from pre-K through 12th grades.
Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. with the opening session at 9. Bible classes, activities, craft and music session will be held throughout the day. The afternoon session after lunch ends at 3 p.m.
Preregister on the Facebook event page, @Fishers of Men: Bible School Saturday Beaver Run Church of the Brethren, Burlington, WV, or call Racheal at 304-813-4102.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Washington on women’s menu
Brenda Moreland Burr will be the speaker and soloist and Christopher Logsdon will give the history of George Washington in Cumberland at an 11:45 a.m. luncheon by Women for Christ at the Cumberland Country Club next Wednesday, August 11, at the Cumberland Country Club.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414. The deadline is Saturday (Aug. 7).
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
Presbyterians resume in-person worship
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel have resumed indoor worship.
Worship is held at St. Luke’s Chapel, on River Road, at 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Sundays. At the Romney church on Rosemary Lane, service begins at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Covid measures, including masks and social distancing are still in place. Town Church services are also available online. Call the church office at 304-822-5083 for more information.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
