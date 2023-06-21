PAW PAW — As of last Tuesday, Mountaineer Community Health Center (MCHC) has completed its HIPAA compliance process.

MCHC announced last week that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, “The Guard,” the health center can track their progress in the program and has now earned their Seal of Compliance. The Seal is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard. 

