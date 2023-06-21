PAW PAW — As of last Tuesday, Mountaineer Community Health Center (MCHC) has completed its HIPAA compliance process.
MCHC announced last week that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, “The Guard,” the health center can track their progress in the program and has now earned their Seal of Compliance. The Seal is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.
HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called “protected health information” (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.
MCHC has completed Compliancy Group’s implementation program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule. Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified MCHC’s good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.
“We’ve always been confident that we’ve been meeting proper privacy standards,” said Ciro Grassi, MCHC’s CEO. “This certification is a way to show our patients that we truly care about safeguarding their information.”
Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. The Seal of Compliance can set providers like MCHC apart. o
