Summer reading program is halfway over, but there are still some great activities on Saturdays this July. You must attend all of these activities to participate in our end of the summer pizza party at the Romney Pool on July 30.
How do arctic animals survive in icy water? We will do an experiment on July 9 from 1 to 3 to find out. Also, the DHHR will be in to talk about local animals.
HCPL will be having a carnival Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be multiple games outdoors with prizes for kids of all ages.
We are helping the Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau with the Farm Crawl this July 16 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. What’s a Farm Crawl? A day focused on encouraging people to explore the farms in Hampshire County. Participating locations may be selling products, providing a farm tour or simply sharing with the public what it takes to run a farm. There are a bunch of really great participants this year to visit. Stop by to get a map, passport, and some seeds! Then end the day at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds for an amazing concert. Tickets are available at the visitors’ bureau or online for $15.
Local author Robin Dohrman Ayers will be at HCPL on July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a reading from her new book, What the Heck Happened to the Last 40 Years?!Books will be available for purchase at $29.95 per copy. Robin will be available to sign copies after the reading. Robin is retired from West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind and lives in Romney with her husband, Kenny, and 3 cat kids. She holds an undergraduate and graduate degrees in education.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
July 9, 1-3 p.m. – Summer Reading Program
July 15, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Special children’s Storytime with FNB.
July 16, 1-3 p.m. – Summer Reading Program
July 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Family Night. We will be making patriotic votive candles.
