Last week, someone tried to steal our niece’s car. Returning to the parking lot following her college class, she found its driver-side window busted out and the steering column/dashboard destroyed. The police officer told my sister-in-law that this was a new TikTok challenge. A how-to hotwire video on the social media platform is specific to our niece’s car’s make and model. The police have been investigating many car thefts as a result. They suspect teenagers are vandalizing and hotwiring the vehicles, taking them for joyrides until they run out of gas, and ditching them where they stop. Luckily, our niece’s car already had the recalled flaw fixed before the attempt, so although it now needs major repair, it remained where she had parked it.

I just don’t get it. I thought it was bad enough when kids were eating Tide Pods or dangerously hot chips, but this really had me shaking my head.

