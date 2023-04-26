Last week, someone tried to steal our niece’s car. Returning to the parking lot following her college class, she found its driver-side window busted out and the steering column/dashboard destroyed. The police officer told my sister-in-law that this was a new TikTok challenge. A how-to hotwire video on the social media platform is specific to our niece’s car’s make and model. The police have been investigating many car thefts as a result. They suspect teenagers are vandalizing and hotwiring the vehicles, taking them for joyrides until they run out of gas, and ditching them where they stop. Luckily, our niece’s car already had the recalled flaw fixed before the attempt, so although it now needs major repair, it remained where she had parked it.
I just don’t get it. I thought it was bad enough when kids were eating Tide Pods or dangerously hot chips, but this really had me shaking my head.
First, TikTok should have immediately removed the video. I understand the First Amendment, but common sense and human decency should eventually take precedence. There should be consequences for social media platforms that continue to promote how to commit crimes videos as cool to our young people.
Secondly, whether it is a teenager or not, these kids should know better! I don’t believe the poor decision to break the law is excusable because someone saw it on TikTok. I don’t understand the lack of moral character. As parents, this should once again illustrate that if we’re not taking the lead on teaching our kids right from wrong, someone else will.
If I’m being transparent, I have no idea what my teenagers look at on their phones. We don’t have parent spyware installed on their devices. We tried that briefly when one of our Savages had a significant Snap Chat issue. It made the situation worse. Our kids want us to trust them, and we want them to trust us enough to feel comfortable coming to us openly on their own. As long as that trust isn’t broken, we have no desire to spy on the details of our kids’ technology use. I feel confident in that parenting choice because of the moral groundwork we’ve laid.
Our Savages are nowhere near perfect. They make questionable decisions and mistakes like anyone else, but they would never egregiously break the law in the name of a TikTok Challenge. A foolish decision like that would speak more volumes about our job as parents than the availability of such crazy content on social media. Parents are the foremost and primary teachers in their kids’ lives. If we’re not stepping up to teach morals and values, how can we expect our kids to step up under pressure and do the right thing?
As our niece’s misfortune showed this week, ridiculous TikTok/YouTube challenges will continue to exist. It’s our job as parents to be actively engaged enough with our own kids to raise a generation who views such content as the foolish insanity that it is and declare, “Challenge not accepted.”
