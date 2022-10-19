Members and friends of the Hampshire Association of Retired School Employees (HARSE) met on Oct. 10 to explore the locations of 1-room schools in the county.
Robert Smith, retired teacher of Augusta, served as leader and guide. Our area of travel was Little Capon Road North, Slanesville Grade, Kern School Road and Poland Hollow Road.
Most of the structures were still standing, but in different stages of deterioration. At some sites, the original school had been converted into a home by enlarging the structure. After consolidation began in the early 1930s, 77 schools were closed and new, larger schools were built. The era of 1-room schools was ending.
The schools Bob had located were: Stonewall School, Barnes Mill School, Duck Lick School, Vinita Schools, Kern School and Poland School. After visiting with Eddie Kidwell, we learned there were 2 Vinita Schools located in close proximity. One school was destroyed by fire; the other still survives in Higginsville on Kidwell property.
The tour group members were: Robert Smith, Dave and Patty Adkins, Beth Parsons, Gayle Allen, Karina Gray, Carol Fultz, Joyce Oates, Brenda Hiett and Amy Pancake. Over a hearty lunch at the Main Street Restaurant, a discussion was held about a future tour.
