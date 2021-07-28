Ever since the church was first created, the church culture has been on a collision course with the secular, or worldly, culture. So much so, actually, that the apostle Paul wrote to the Church in Rome warning it about the clash between the 2.
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind ...” (Romans 12:2)
Paul’s exhortation was to avoid getting caught up in thinking like those of the world who have a completely different set of values. The secular world teaches us to be self-sufficient, to scrap and fight to get ahead, to climb the corporate ladder and to step on whomever one has to in order to succeed. The worldly culture says, “as long as you are happy, that is all that matters.”
In contrast, the church culture adapts to the teachings of Jesus, which say that we are to deny ourselves, consider others ahead of ourselves. One might say that the teachings of the church are somewhat oxymoronic. In order to get, one must give, in order to live, one can’t really know what it is to live until he or she first learns to die to self. We are to walk by faith and not by sight.
The church culture has always been at battle against the culture of the world, but it hasn’t always been successful in winning the war. For instance, it was good that the church got into Corinth, but it was bad when Corinth got into the church.
Standards were compromised and teachings were altered to bring God down to man’s level rather than raise man to be more like Christ.
The church today has mimicked the actions of the early church only not with signs and wonders following, but by compromising the gospel to the point of “tickling the ears of its hearers” rather than challenging parishioners to “come out from among [the world] and touch not the unclean thing ...” (ll Corinthians 6:17)
We have developed a philosophy of come as you are, and there is nothing wrong with that teaching. The problem is that they too often leave the same way they came.
We’ve tried everything from Friday night lights and volleyball nights to game clubs and ticket stubs. We’ve told ourselves that they won’t come to a prayer meeting and that you can no longer reach them with just the gospel; instead we have bought into the lie that must become like them to win them.
The end result: these same ones we have compromised to reach have lost respect for the church, proclaiming that the church is weak and that it is offering nothing more than what the world offers.
We have wanted so much to not look like the church that today’s youth, and children don’t even know what church looks like anymore.
A large number of youth from 0 to 15 years old have never even been in a church. The only time many of them hear the name of Jesus or God is when the names are used as curse words.
We don’t need another Christian rock band. We don’t need to turn another church into a coliseum with flashing lights and smoke, and with amps that are loud enough to damage the eardrums.
What we need is for God to raise up more men and women who are sold out for God and who want to win today’s society with the gospel and not with gimmicks. We need those who are willing to reinstitute prayer rooms in the church instead of playrooms.
We’ve gotten so far away from hell, fire and brimstone that many so-called believers today don’t even believe in a literal hell; worse yet, nor do many so-called preachers. The teaching of a rapture is seldom heard in churches anymore.
We don’t hear the sounds of a culture clash so much today and we don’t really feel the effects of such. That’s probably because there really isn’t much of one. As for pastors today, we can either shake our heads in agreement or we can shake them in disbelief at such a “ranting” as this as some will call it.
I just know that the older I get and the more I think about answering to God for my purpose in ministry, I will have to answer personally as to whether or not I spent my time trying to get the church to become more like the world, or the world to become more like the church. o
