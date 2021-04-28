April is a month of changes as we make the transition to warmer weather and springtime. It did not feel like spring last Thursday. It was a windy, cold winter day with lots of snow flurries in the air. Just the day before, I had picked asparagus from my little “patch” and enjoyed it steamed in the microwave and drenched in lemon juice and real butter. My rhubarb plant has sprung up, planting thoughts of a strawberry rhubarb pie in my taste buds. Each season has its own foods and fruits, even winter.
HARSE members met last Friday at the Main Street Cafe for a meal and remembrance meeting. It was very well attended, as everyone enjoyed a good meal and also took time to recognize the deaths of passed Hampshire County school employees over the past 2 years. Family, friends and co-workers gave testimonials and shared memories of those who are no longer with us. Their work ethic and records stand as a monument to their efforts.
At Capon Chapel, we are making plans to spring clean the church and prepare for our annual memorial service. We are hoping the attendance will be better this year due to the vaccinations many West Virginians have received. Our service is always at 2 p.m. on the 4th Sunday in May. This year, it will be May 23. Pastor Alanna McGuinn will be bringing the message.
Our families celebrated the 60th birthdays of 2 members this weekend: my son Gerald and his cousin, Julie Greene. They were Apple Blossom buds, born just a day apart and grew up as part of a large family unit. It is hard to believe that many years have passed. It was a cool day but we had a cookout and hovered around the fire pit. One of the birthday balloons escaped and rapidly ascended to unreachable heights and disappeared from sight. I came home and enjoyed a cup of peppermint tea to warm up and relax. The weatherman is predicting much warmer weather next week. o
