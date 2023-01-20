Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and we want your help to celebrate it.
The Hampshire Review is looking for pictures from the early days of your romance — whether you’ve been together a few months or 60 years.
Find that photo and send it to us along with some information like when the photo was taken, who’s in it, where you’re from and how long you’ve been together.
We’ll spotlight your budding romance in the Feb. 8 edition, just before Valentine’s Day.
The photos and information can be emailed to news@hampshirereview.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or dropped off at our office, at 74 W. Main St., Romney.
We need the photo and information in hand by the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 2.
