This year, Pentecost fell on the last Sunday of May. Pentecost is a day in which the church celebrates the gift of the Holy Spirit and usually involves reading from the second chapter of Acts. Often, preachers focus on Peter’s sermon and the poetic quotation from Joel: “I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.”
When we focus in on Peter’s sermon, we are focusing on the part of the text that conforms to our default mode of worship—listening to a single voice quoting and interpreting scripture—and we are overlooking the end of the first paragraph, the declaration that “All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.”
The significance of Pentecost in the early church is not only that Peter started inhabiting the leadership role Jesus had already named for him, but that the Holy Spirit filled the whole community. Peter speaks when there is a need for a single voice, but the gift has been given to all.
This year, the lectionary also offered Numbers 11:24-30, where we have a similar encounter with the Holy Spirit. Moses gathers seventy elders, seventy of the leaders of the community to receive the Spirit, but God does not limit the gift of the Spirit to the leaders. The spirit also rested on two others in the camp, two others not chosen by Moses to be among the leaders, two others left behind among the people, named Eldad and Medad.
This alarms some among the camp. They are worried, perhaps, that Moses will feel threatened. Perhaps they are concerned that some responsibility might fall on them. They send a runner to the tent with Moses and the leaders who tells Joshua. Joshua worries that Moses will be jealous, and wants Moses to stop them, to shut down this threat to his leadership. Moses responds: “Are you jealous for my sake? Would that all the Lord’s people were prophets, and that the Lord would put his spirit on them!”
At Romney Presbyterian, the Children’s Moment, here called “Time for Young Disciples,” is led each week by a member of the congregation. I appreciate that we have a different volunteer standing in the pulpit each week speaking in their own words to interpret the scripture readings, speaking about areas where they see God in their lives, and ways in which we all can grow in our discipleship. It demonstrates the values shown in those passages from Numbers and Acts: God’s blessing, the gifts of the Spirit are not limited to leaders. Each and every one of us has spiritual gifts in a variety of areas.
I suspect as well that we are blessed with many who have not yet identified their gifts, but I hope we can all consider the ways God may be calling us to serve, whether in defined roles or in new services and ministry here in our community and in God’s wider creation.
I invite us all to remember that the Spirit does not only fall on a limited few, but on the whole body of Christ, the whole of the community. Friends, I invite us all to spend this month looking for unrecognized gifts in ourselves and especially in others.
