Rob Vaughan – Romney Presbyterian

This year, Pentecost fell on the last Sunday of May. Pentecost is a day in which the church celebrates the gift of the Holy Spirit and usually involves reading from the second chapter of Acts. Often, preachers focus on Peter’s sermon and the poetic quotation from Joel: “I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.” 

When we focus in on Peter’s sermon, we are focusing on the part of the text that conforms to our default mode of worship—listening to a single voice quoting and interpreting scripture—and we are overlooking the end of the first paragraph, the declaration that “All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.”

