100 Years Ago — March 23, 1921
John Corbett purchased from A.E. Bergdall the lot between Mr. Bergdall's store and the Houser property, paying, therefore, $2000. Last Thursday work was started there for the erection of a building to be used as a drug store. Mr. Corbett will acquire the entire drug business formerly owned by his brother, Eugene, and will move the business to the new room as soon as it is completed.
Charles Powell and sister, of Forks of Capon, were visitors here Sunday.
Wood Orndorff is home from Pittsburgh.
A meeting was held at the school building last Wednesday between the board of education and the county health officer to decide whether or not it would be better to again close the school on account of scarlet fever. After discussion, it was decided it would be be3tter to keep the schools open and to send any suspected cases home at once rather than to have the children congregating.
50 Years Ago — March 24, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Daugherty, had visiting in their home this past week as dinner guests: Mr. and Mrs. Joe Weaver, from Short Gap, and their son, Butch and his wife, Betsy, from Cumberland. They also had visiting their son, Steve, who is on his spring break from WVU.
Mr. and Mrs. William Fout and sons, of Export, Pa., and Mr. and Mrs. Philip Free and son, of Winchester, Va., visited during the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Fout and family.
CAPON CHAPEL — Miss Cheryl M. Whitacre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Whitacre, of this neighborhood, was on tour recently with the Shepherd choir when they made appearances in various schools in this area. Mr. and Mrs. Whitacre were among those attending the concert given by the choir at Hampshire High School.
40 Years Ago — March 25, 1981
Mrs. Ernest Raymond Parker, Junction, celebrated her 93rd birthday March 24.
EM2 (SS) Ricky M. Tutwiler of Charleston, S.C., spent last weekend with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Tutwiler and family.
Margaret I. Miller, Romney, has been elected to membership in the American Angus Association.
Recent visitors of Tammy Carter and daughter, Flora, have been Pattie Woods, Westminster, Md., and Flo Hyde and daughters, Tina and Lynnette, Farmington Hills, Mich.
30 Years Ago — March 20, 1991
The West Virginia Legislature passed a $1.94 billion budget Sunday, eight days after the March 9 conclusion of the 60-day regular session.
Delegate Jerry Mezzatesta, D-Hampshire/Morgan, said he was satisfied with the budget.
Ronnie Cheves, a freshman at Potomac State College majoring in Horticulture Technology, was the recipient of the West Virginia Direct Marketing Association Youth award presented at the annual banquet held in Morgantown on Jan. 25 by Brenda Harper, deputy commissioner of agriculture. A 1990 graduate of HHS, Ronnie was active in FFAand lettered in four sports.
Food Lion is selling ground beef at $1.19 a pound for five pounds or more.
The first mailboxes were erected in Paris in 1653. However, messengers, fearful for their livelihood, put mice in the boxes to destroy the mail.
20 Years Ago — March 21, 2001
Kyle and Liz Tutwiler have returned from a five-week vacation in St. Augustine and St. Petersburg, Fla.
Dick and Ruth Whiteman were in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., last week, where Dick attended a PGR agriculture meeting.
Weekend guests of the Whitemans were son-in-law and daughter, John and Ruth Ann Devender, with daughters, Anna, Madeline and Emily, of Smoot, W.Va.
Peggy Bryant, Frederick, Md., spent last week visiting her son-in-law and daughter, John and Debbie Lamb, and family.
10 Years Ago — March 23, 2011
An outstanding business recognition award was presented to Romney Cleaners owner Al Ale for his continued efforts to provide clean, warm coats to the needy.
The award was presented during the Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards banquet held at the South Branch Inn, Romney, March 8. Ale’s project provides over 700 coats every year to those in need, according to Sandra Hunt, chamber president.
Bill Calvert and Patricia Davis were given a community service distinction award for their extensive voluntary activities in the community.
The Hampshire County Commission on Tuesday officially approved a $7.5 million county government- operating budget for the coming 2011-2012 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2011 and ends June 30, 2012.
The new budget is up slightly from the current operating budget of approximately $7.44 million set last March.
The Town of Capon Bridge has increased the size of its police force. “Michelle Brashears is our newest police patrolwoman,” said Chief Philip E. Nixon Sr.
