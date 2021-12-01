“As it is written in the book of the words of the prophet Isaiah, ‘The voice of one crying out in the wilderness: “Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. Every valley shall be filled, and every mountain and hill shall be made low, and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough ways made smooth; and all flesh shall see the salvation of God.”’” (Luke 3:4-6, NRSV)
Every year, I wonder if I am alone in my preference of Advent over Christmas. The world around me is always so eager to jump to Christmas, as evidenced in no small part by the creeping expansion of Christmas-themed products ever earlier each year.
I used to spend November exhorting people to “respect the Turkey” and give Thanksgiving its moment. This year, I saw Christmas displays in retailers-who-shall-not-be-named coming up in October.
Every year, I deliver at least 1 sermon urging the congregation to slow down, to step back from the seasonal rush, the pressure to make it to every Christmas party, to run out at the last minute to buy more presents, the pressure to push ourselves to the point of mania in the drive to create some memories worthy of a Norman Rockwell painting.
As the days grow shorter and we begin to decorate our trees, our homes and perhaps our yards with lights, are we just trying to stave off the dark, or are we reminding ourselves that the darkness will pass?
Are we preparing ourselves and our world for the return of Christ, the Light of the World?
The words of Isaiah, as quoted in Luke at the beginning of this reflection are quoted in all four Gospels because they are not just a command for those who lived long ago, before the birth of Jesus, but are a command for all Christians.
There will always be places where the path is uneven, winding and rough. There will always be places where we can work to make our world better, to smooth the path for the coming of the Kingdom.
As Christians, our task is not to sit back, secure in the knowledge that the day is coming when the Lord will right all wrongs, but to prepare the path. Do not try to skip ahead, jumping over Advent to get to the presents of Christmas morning.
Celebrate Advent. Celebrate the reminder that Christmas is not just a celebration of consumerism, that Christmas is more than the memorial to Jesus’ long ago birth.
Celebrate Advent as the promise that Christ will come again and we can still work with that voice crying out in the wilderness to “prepare the way of the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.