BIT

Flames shoot out a second-story window of the old magistrate building on Birch Lane as firefighters battle Monday night’s blaze.

100 years ago – 1922

WASHINGTON – On Nov. 3, President Harding issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens to observe Thursday, November 30, as Thanksgiving Day. The President said that Thanksgiving Day, established by “the devout fathers” to give thanks for the bounties and protection which divine providence had extended throughout the year, had come to be to him the most characteristic of our national observances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.