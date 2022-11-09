WASHINGTON – On Nov. 3, President Harding issued a proclamation calling upon all citizens to observe Thursday, November 30, as Thanksgiving Day. The President said that Thanksgiving Day, established by “the devout fathers” to give thanks for the bounties and protection which divine providence had extended throughout the year, had come to be to him the most characteristic of our national observances.
Prohibition Report – During the fiscal year ended June 30, there were 1,173 arrests made in West Virginia by field agents of the federal prohibition enforcement department.
50 years ago — 1972
HORN CAMP — Miss Norma Whitacre was the instigator of an outdoor apple butter boiling on Saturday.
The combined efforts of Norma, her mother and some friends netted 20 gallons of delicious apple butter.
Coffman Grove Junior Modern Woodmen, Mrs. Robert Saville, their assistant director and Mrs. Lester Nealis, their director, wish to thank the North River-Delray Home Demonstration Club and the Juniors’ mothers who helped with the annual community Halloween party for all children and provided oodles of gingerbread. Scores of children turned out for the Mummers Parade.
40 years ago - 1982
Look around and you’ll see the skills needed to help Americans succeed. Doctors, secretaries, coal miners, mechanics; many of these men and women share a common bond — they’re veterans.
There are 30 million American veterans today.
They still care about America’s future. Take the time to thank a veteran.
Dr. Franklin E. Martin and daughter, Ann, Charlotte, N.C., visited several days last week with Dr. Martin’s mother, Mrs. Dailey Martin.
30 years ago - 1992
Kelly Chambers and Michael Herriott, juniors at Hampshire High, have been chosen Rotary Students of the Month for October. Kelly is the daughter of Byron and Melinda Chambers of Romney. Michael is the son of Lucian and Vera Herriott of Romney.
Navy Seaman Recruit Matthew L. Embrey, son of Gladys Belcher of Augusta, recently completed basic training at Great Lakes, Ill. Embrey is a 1992 graduate of Hampshire High.
20 years ago - 2002
The West Virginia Economic Grant Committee has announced that a $5.4 million grant has been awarded to the Hampshire County Development Authority for the new health and wellness center. The estimated 38,000 square foot facility will house a full, six-lane Olympic-sized pool, a gymnasium, indoor walking track, weight rooms, aerobic area and locker rooms.
Capon Bridge is celebrating its 100th year as an incorporated town this month. The issue was put before the voters of Capon Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 22, 1902, and 77 votes were cast. The decision was in favor of incorporation, with 60 being for and 17 against.
10 years ago – 2012
ROMNEY — Flames were already going through the roof of the old magistrate building on Birch Lane when 911 received the call at 11:03 p.m. Monday. “We were on the scene within three minutes from the 911 call. Upon arriving we requested a second alarm, which brought us more apparatus to work with, said Chief G.T. Parsons, Romney Volunteer Fire Department. Dot Calvert was among many Romney residents on the scene witnessing the fire. “When I arrived there was just one fire truck. The flames were just rolling out the windows,” said Calvert. “It was frightening to see the firemen go on the back porch. The building was old and I was hoping they didn’t fall through the porch.”
