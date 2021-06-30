July 4 worship, meal, games at Camp Walker
Christ Community Church will hold its July 4 Sunday morning worship at Camp Walker.
The park is on Little Cacapon Road North, about a quarter mile off U.S. 50 west of Augusta.
The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. as usual.
The open-air tabernacle service will feature special musical guests the Suddaths.
A covered-dish “dinner on the grounds” will be served immediately after worship. Bring side dishes, desserts and drinks.
The afternoon includes a pie-baking contest, cake walk and games like horseshoes and cornhole.
For details or to register for the pie-baking contest, call the church office at 304-496-8566.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Cumberland Country Club. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
Lamplighters want K-5th grade
The Lamplighters program is looking for kids from kindergarten to 5th grade for a Wednesday program this month and next.
The program began June 23 and runs each week through July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Central Hampshire Park’s Section B Pavilion. The park entrance is just east of the Augusta Fire Hall.
The program features Bible stories, book reading, sing-alongs and crafts. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
