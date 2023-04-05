I’ve always been a word gal (as opposed to a numbers gal). I grew up playing (and winning) word games with my brothers, and it didn’t take me long to figure out that writing is something that interested me, and I sort of had a knack for grammar.
Not too long ago, I found myself on a date with a self-proclaimed “Grammar Wizard.”
(Pro tip: if you’re ever on a date with a guy who calls himself a “wizard” of ANYTHING, you should probably feign illness and go home.)
Grammar Wizard was talking about the difference between using “i.e.” and “e.g.” in a sentence.
“I can’t stand when people use those interchangeably,” he complained.
I, a person who, without a shadow of a doubt, HAS used “i.e.” and “e.g.” interchangeably before, nodded sagely in agreement.
As soon as I hopped back into the car after the date, I Googled the difference as fast as my spindly fingers would type.
Ah, right. “I.e.” basically means “that is,” and “e.g.” basically means “for example.”
“Despite my cynical views, I do enjoy watching rom-coms, i.e., films that make me question the current existence of chivalry and romantic grand gestures in today’s reality.”
“Whenever I watch rom-coms (e.g. “When Harry Met Sally,” “Pretty Woman,” “Sixteen Candles”) I am reminded that no leading man has ever referred to himself as a ‘Grammar Wizard’ in the history of romance, ever.”
In my job, I work with a lot of words, and it’s always humbling when I don’t know as much as I think I did.
I used to be tremendous at spelling. In middle school, I rocked the seventh grade competition but declined to go to regionals, and let the runner-up have his time to shine instead.
Malcolm, if you’re reading this, I hope you’re doing well.
In high school, in ninth and 10th grade, I got eliminated – I got the word “profit,” but I didn’t ask for it to be used in a sentence, so, Catholic girl that I am, I spelled “P-R-O-P-H-E-T” smugly.
Then, the word “hamburger.” I cleared my throat and began, “H-A-M-B-U-G,” then I stopped, realizing I forgot an “R,” and just sat down.
Spelling is hard. Everyday I’m tripped up by “Summit” when I have to write “Sunrise Summit.” I always want to add an extra “T” at the end; “Summitt.”
You’d be shocked to see how fast my brain stops working when I have to spell either “separately” or “achieve,” and don’t even get me started on the word “commitment.”
Then, you have the words that make people cringe. For lots of people, it’s the word “moist.”
I don’t know why. I like that word. It’s very descriptive. The word I hate?
And when I was in middle school, I remember vividly that the “sexiest word of the year” was “supple,” and I watched a YouTube video, nose wrinkled, as a collection of different celebrities enunciated the word, their lips touching the microphone:
Ew. The English language just gives me the ick sometimes.
Working with words takes a special kind of patience, and sometimes, I don’t have it. But it’s always entertaining, and is always, ALWAYS a learning experience.
Maybe the longer I work with words, the more powerful and sharp I’ll become.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.