When our children were little, I often read them the book “Love You Forever.” It’s a heartwarming story chronicling the relationship between a mother and her son as they both age.
I’ve been thinking about this book lately as our son has recently reminded me of the main character. Just like him, “The boy grew. He grew, and he grew, and he grew.”
I’m beginning to understand the meaning of the idiom, “he eats us out of house and home.” It seems minutes after a grocery store run, the list on our refrigerator is full again with items we need to rebuy.
It’s nothing for me to open the pantry or fridge and find empty boxes and containers where food used to be.
If he isn’t eating or sleeping, he’s thinking about eating or sleeping. For example, last week, he offered, “Sometimes when I’m doing my schoolwork, I get bored, so I start thinking about other stuff, like burritos. Did you know that the burrito place we love near Canaan Valley is on a tiered list as having one of the best burritos around? I was listening to it during math. They do have really good burritos.”
There’s no denying that our son is in the middle of a major growth spurt.
In fact, no longer can I say that I’m the 3rd tallest Savage. After just a few weeks of edging closer and closer, he has surpassed me in height. Our oldest daughter is starting to feel nervous that she, too, will soon be looking up to her younger brother.
An example of her possible denial came a few weeks ago when our son was pointing out to me that his shirts were getting a little short and asked if I could take him shopping for new ones.
Our oldest daughter interjected from the other room that his shirts still fit him just fine. I reminded her that boys’ fashion and girls’ fashion are different. Although many of her shirts show her midriff, it doesn’t mean her brother is a fan of wearing crop tops.
Then, possibly to drive the point home, our son added, “The rules for girls and boys are different. It’s like using the urinal. You go in, pick 1 furthest from the door and away from anyone else, do your business without looking around, and get out. There’s no talking to each other from the next stall.”
I’m not exactly sure how that illustrates his desire to go to Hollister for new shirts, but it did seem to make his sister drop the conversation.
What can I say?
Just like in the book, “He grew until he was a teenager. He wore strange clothes and listened to strange music. Sometimes the mother felt like she was in a zoo!”
Yet, even if I never understand a burning curiosity about burritos or the ins and outs of men’s bathroom etiquette, just like the mother in “Love You Forever,” I look at “that great big boy,” and my heart sings, “I’ll love you forever. I’ll like you for always.”
