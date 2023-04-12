Gardening has become a game of will it or won’t it. If it’s warm enough for the plants outdoors during the day, can they stay out all night or will they freeze before morning? We have rigged some netting to cover them so the deer don’t eat them and they can still get the beneficial rain, but they go in and out on a regular basis. Have I mentioned I am ready for spring?
Our large quince (Chaenomeles) shrub has a few flowers on the lower branches but the entire top area seems to be in a stalemate. Very few green branches and no red buds are showing. I am going with a “stalemate” rather than thinking it has a serious problem. Hopefully she will get her act together and fill with beautiful green leaves in a few weeks. We also have two quince plants that came from the original shrub. One popped up on her own a short distance away and another we planted out near the driveway. The driveway quince is done blooming and the other is filled with gorgeous blossoms. They’re all on their own schedule, apparently.
The baby’s breath (Gypsophilia) in the lower garden is outdoing herself this year and the hardy geraniums in the rock garden under her are just beginning to come up along with the Johnny jump-ups (Viola).
The “Jackmanii” clematis is showing a lot of green. All of a sudden one morning, we’ll look out and he will be covered with purple flowers. The “Nelly Moser” clematis is always the first to bloom, but she is not showing a lot of anything.
The Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) are blooming, as is the bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis). The Phlox subulata had overtaken the bloodroot, but I moved it a few years back and it is doing better. I truly love it when the plants arrive in the spring.
I am transplanting some primroses this week. They are also getting overrun by the frantic phlox. They have taken over more plants than I can even remember on their hill. I knew phlox spread, but golly gosh, they have claimed the whole area. Well, with the exception of the naked ladies who live there, that is. We have to cut the phlox back several times a year so the ladies can live there in peace. We have them in several other places, but this group has been in their space for 18 or more years and they keep growing every year. Anyhow, the primroses are finding a new home.
These warm days are good for transplanting; especially plants that have finished for the season and many of your perennials can be moved or at least divided now. We have some daylilies (Hemerocallis) that are in need of division now also. The lilies of the valley (Convallaria majalis) are coming up like gangbusters as always. They have taken control of the smaller garden where they started and we had to move the rocks surrounding it because they were busting out. We did move a few to the border where the Virginia bluebells are and they are filling in that area now.
Your mint, chives, tarragon and creeping thyme can be divided now. Lovage is a hardy perennial with a sharp but sweet celery-like flavor and you can eat the stalk, leaves and seeds. But even more than that, it is a very attractive, tall plant for the garden.
Our gladiolus bulbs arrived a lot earlier than I expected and although we should have done it already, we now need to get their galvanized tubs ready. The problem is, we need to get more potting soil. I bought a couple calla lily bulbs last December and we have their pot ready. I bought two boxes, thinking there were several in each box, but there was only one in each box. That’s what I get for not paying attention. Check any bulbs you’re wintering indoors; you can begin planting them in containers to be moved outdoors when the weather behaves – assuming it eventually does, of course.
Give your compost another turn and plan to use it in the near future. I doubt we will have enough freezing weather to make it unusable.
