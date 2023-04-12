Sally Mullins

Gardening has become a game of will it or won’t it. If it’s warm enough for the plants outdoors during the day, can they stay out all night or will they freeze before morning? We have rigged some netting to cover them so the deer don’t eat them and they can still get the beneficial rain, but they go in and out on a regular basis. Have I mentioned I am ready for spring?

Our large quince (Chaenomeles) shrub has a few flowers on the lower branches but the entire top area seems to be in a stalemate. Very few green branches and no red buds are showing. I am going with a “stalemate” rather than thinking it has a serious problem. Hopefully she will get her act together and fill with beautiful green leaves in a few weeks. We also have two quince plants that came from the original shrub. One popped up on her own a short distance away and another we planted out near the driveway. The driveway quince is done blooming and the other is filled with gorgeous blossoms. They’re all on their own schedule, apparently. 

