Congratulations to Gig and Gale Smith, who celebrated their 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 9. Their daughter, Michele Embrey and husband, Matt took them out to dinner at the Main Street Grill in Romney this past Friday evening.
Randy and Wanda Koontz spent Labor Day riding the Potomac Eagle. The food was delicious, prepared by Gretta, and they got to talk with their friends, the staff, Rodney and Likens, plus see the eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.