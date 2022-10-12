October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and while there are many things to be aware of when it comes to a breast cancer diagnosis, here’s an introduction to just a few resources available here.
Start with the basics
Cancer is named for the place where it starts. It starts when cells in the breast begin to grow out of control. It can start in 1 or both breasts.
Breast cancer cells usually form a tumor that can often be seen on a mammogram or ultrasound, or felt as a lump. There are many different types of breast cancer; a breast cancer’s type is determined by the specific cells in the breast that become cancer. For a comprehensive list of the different types of breast cancers, see the American Cancer Society’s website.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., except for skin cancers. It’s about 1/3 (30 percent) of all new female cancers each year.
Early detection is key
Finding breast cancer early and getting state-of-the-art cancer treatment are 2 important strategies in preventing deaths from breast cancer. The most reliable way to find breast cancer early is by getting regular screening tests.
The American Cancer Society has several recommendations for women at an average risk of developing breast cancer.
• Women between 40 and 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year
• Women aged 45-54 should get mammograms yearly
• Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year if they choose
What is a mammogram?
Mammograms are low-dose x-rays of the breast. They can find breast cancer at an early stage – when treatment is most likely to be successful. Results from decades of research show women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer detected earlier and are less likely to need aggressive treatments like a mastectomy or chemotherapy.
Treatment options
There are many ways to treat breast cancer.
Surgery and radiation are used to treat cancer in a specific part of the body and don’t affect the rest of the body.
Chemotherapy, hormone treatment, targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs can reach cancer cells almost anywhere in the body.
Treatment plans depend on a patient’s age, the cancer’s stage and grade and their personal preference, among other things.
‘Road to Recovery’
The American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery” program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who don’t have a ride or who are unable to drive themselves.
Depending on a patient’s individual needs and what’s available, a patient can be connected with a volunteer driver.
To be eligible, a patient must be traveling to a cancer-related medical appointment. It may take several business days to coordinate your ride, so call 1-800-227-2345 well in advance of the date of the appointment.
‘Been there’
If you’re facing breast cancer, it might help to connect with someone who knows what you’re feeling – a survivor who can answer your questions because they’ve “been there.”
American Cancer Society has a secure “Reach to Recovery” website and app where patients can create an online profile and match with trained volunteers based on their diagnosis and treatment options.
These volunteers do not provide medical advice, but can answer questions and provide 1-on-1 support to help patients cope with treatment, side effects and more.
This program is free.
Join the program at https://reach.cancer.org, and if you’re interested in being a Reach to Recovery volunteer, find opportunities on the ACS Reach to Recovery site.
Hampshire County Relay for Life
Hampshire’s Relay for Life is dedicated to supporting the American Cancer Society in fundraising to prevent, treat and find a cure for cancer.
This event has raised more than $1 million to date.
All proceeds go to the ACS to help find new treatments, fund the treatments of those in the community currently battling cancer, help with prevention and more.
The Relay for Life event in Hampshire County is held annually in the spring. Follow them on Facebook, “Hampshire County WV Relay for Life,” to keep up with upcoming events and resources.
Fast Facts
• Headwear and mastectomy products are available through the American Cancer Society website at https://www.tlcdirect.org/
• Right now, there are 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S.
Glossary
Metastasis – when cancer cells spread to other parts of the body and grow there, too
Invasive breast cancer – any breast cancer that has spread into the surrounding breast tissue
Lumpectomy vs. mastectomy – Lumpectomy takes out the breast lump but allows a patient to keep most of their breast. A mastectomy involves the removal of an entire breast. A patient’s cancer care team can help determine which a patient needs.
Chemotherapy – The use of drugs to fight cancer. The drugs may be intravenous or taken as pills; they go into the blood and spread through most of the body. Chemo can have intense side effects, including fatigue, nausea and loss of hair.
Immunotherapy – Treatment that boosts a patient’s immune system to attack the breast cancer cells
Online resources
WV Health Connection – an initiative led by the WVU Office of Health Services Research that provides awareness of available community-based programming and a resource library for those fighting illnesses like cancer. There’s a West Virginia map with resources and contact information on the website. www.wvhealthconnection.com/cancer
WV Oncology Society – offers financial advocacy and patient assistance resources. www.accc-cancer.org/state-societies/West-Virginia/resources/financial-advocacy-patient-assistance
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Heaps of material about breast cancer, including symptoms, dealing with a diagnosis, screening resources, making sense of your mammogram results and more. www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/index.htm
American Cancer Society in West Virginia – A collection of free programs and services to help patients in the Mountain State manage cancer treatment and find emotional support, including advocacy resources, transportation, lodging and more. www.cancer.org/about-us/local/west-virginia.html
Hampshire County WV Relay for Life (Facebook) – The official Facebook page of Relay for Life in Hampshire. Follow for updated resources and cancer information, as well as links to the local Relay website.
