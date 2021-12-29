I hope everyone had a merry Christmas celebrating with family and friends, although it was not a white one, which was fine with me; I’ll take 61 degrees year-round. With the rising cost of heating fuel and everything else and no indication from the Fed about the promised raise in Social Security, every dollar saved is a plus for seniors and everyone. Four days without phone service from Frontier didn’t add to a happy holiday season.
Of course, the reason to celebrate this season was brought by the Timber Ridge Christian Church, which celebrated with a candlelight service on Dec. 18 with around 40 in attendance. The Sunday school presented each worshipper with a small bag of candy.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club held their annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 21; a catered meal was served by Phyllis Whitacre and her staff. Special guests were Ruritan district governor Robert Combs and his wife, Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband, member families and former national director Glen Davis and Vicki. For the past few years, Glen has inducted the new officers for the club.
On Sunday, Jan. 2, the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a communion service during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the church will hold their annual meeting to elect new officers and make preparations for the coming year.
Happy birthday wishes to Janet Fries, Dec. 30; Phil Whitacre, Jan. 3; Brian Brill, Jan. 10; Molly McVicker, Jan. 12.
I wish everyone a happy and healthy new year and pray for an end to the virus, an end to the gun violence on our streets, and an end to the discord in our government and peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.