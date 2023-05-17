Hott’s Chapel
The Hott’s Chapel memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m.
Services will be held at Hott’s Chapel Church in Kirby. All are welcome.
Forest Glen Cemetery
Forest Glen Cemetery’s Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Capon Chapel United Methodist
Capon Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery will hold their annual memorial service on May 28 at 2 p.m. Pastor Teresa Adams will bring the message, assisted by Kristi Gruber.
The service includes a roll call of U.S. veterans and special music.
Fairview Lutheran Church
The annual memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on May 21, with Henry Hodges leading worship. Special music will be provided by Mary Howard. Everyone is invited to attend.
Anyone wishing to make a donation for the maintenance of the cemetery may do it by sending it to treasurer Karen Dellinger at 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore.
Old Pine Church and Cemetery
The memorial service at Old Pine Church and Cemetery will be Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.
Branch Mountain Cemeteries
The memorial service for the Branch Mountain cemeteries will be held May 28 in the Three Churches Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m.
The speaker will be Pastor Denzil Davis.
