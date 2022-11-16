I recently told a friend I have a lifetime of experience being my own worst critic. Nothing could be truer than when I look upon our 3 Savages and wonder if I’m doing a good enough job by them. My worry began the moment I held the first newborn in my arms. Fast forward 20 years, and I still worry about getting this parenting thing right. Unlike appliances and cars, Savage kids didn’t come with an owner’s manual. Rightfully so, I am not their owner.
However, how useful would it be to have a foolproof problem-solving guide like when an unfamiliar light comes on our cars’ dashboards? Don’t recognize that eye roll? Turn to page 13. There’s a slamming noise echoing from a bedroom door. You’ll find the solution on page 16. No response to your repeated texts? Check the chart on page 20. I could use a manual like that sometimes. Although, I have a sneaky suspicion most of the solutions would require further investigation.
Like the cars in our driveway, the Savage kids are each a unique and different model. My husband and I keep up with their general maintenance and hope when something big happens, we have the resources to help us not screw it up too badly. With the mood changes of 3 Savage teenagers (more or less), you never know when a warning light will come on. Wouldn’t it be nice sometimes to get a pre-emptive “maintenance required soon” signal to alert us about a kid approaching hangry or overtiredness mode? I am only partially joking when I suggest our Savages could inspire the scripts for their own Snickers commercials.
Yet, amid my daily worry, there are often glimmers that maybe, just maybe, we’re not doing a horrible job at this parenting gig. Last week was one of those weeks when we received several nuggets of reassurance. First, I received a surprise message from a teacher at our son’s school, not to tell me he was missing work, but to say she’d witnessed him taking it upon himself, without being told, to do something kind, helpful, and responsible. She was touched by what she saw, and I was touched that she took the time to share it with us.
That same day, our oldest daughter called to say one of her professors had invited her to lunch with an executive from a national brand because even as a sophomore, “She said I am one of her favorite students ever.” The meeting went well; the executive complimented our daughter on her humorous wit and thoughtful insight.
Then, as we were out to supper a few nights later, we were approached by a teacher who had the opportunity to teach not 1 but all 3 Savages. She stopped to talk to our 2 youngest kids. As she walked away, she praised my husband and me on the job we’re doing raising them, “They’re great kids. You should be very proud.”
We are proud, but sometimes we’re also very exhausted. We occasionally miss seeing the forest because our headlights aim at one troublesome tree. In the thick of parenting 3 Savages, it’s nice that outsiders looking under the hood can remind us that the motor is running smoothly despite all the maintenance required moments.
