I recently told a friend I have a lifetime of experience being my own worst critic. Nothing could be truer than when I look upon our 3 Savages and wonder if I’m doing a good enough job by them. My worry began the moment I held the first newborn in my arms. Fast forward 20 years, and I still worry about getting this parenting thing right. Unlike appliances and cars, Savage kids didn’t come with an owner’s manual. Rightfully so, I am not their owner.

However, how useful would it be to have a foolproof problem-solving guide like when an unfamiliar light comes on our cars’ dashboards? Don’t recognize that eye roll? Turn to page 13. There’s a slamming noise echoing from a bedroom door. You’ll find the solution on page 16. No response to your repeated texts? Check the chart on page 20. I could use a manual like that sometimes. Although, I have a sneaky suspicion most of the solutions would require further investigation.

