37332 S JFS 0242 XX

Research led by WVU School of Public Health Emeritus Professor Ian Rockett shows that self-injury deaths, such as suicide, cost the U.S. more than $1 trillion a year in medical expenses and work and quality of life losses

Self-injury deaths cost the United States more than $1 trillion a year in medical expenses and work and quality of life losses, according to new West Virginia University research.

West Virginia has by far the highest estimated annual costs for these deaths at $6,534 per person. These findings are published in BMC Public Health.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.