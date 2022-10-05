Thought: “The best way to make a friend is to be a friend.” – Unknown.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Amanda Ruckman and I attended the Fall Conference of the 10th District American Legion and Auxiliary at Keyser #41. We enjoyed the day. Diane Teter from Capon Bridge #37 is our District President, Jill Davis is our Vice President, and Betty Light is our Secretary and Treasurer. If you are an Auxiliary member and you missed the Fall Conference, join us in the spring at Charles Town Post and Unit #71.
The other day my daughter Donna and I had been to Smith’s fruit stand, and coming back I asked her to take me up Brushy Ridge (now Dunmore Ridge). Grandad Ruckman and Leland Ruckman carried the mail from Kirby to Hanging Rock down over the ridge in the 1950s. It was beautiful up over the ridge then, and things have changed, but I still love those back roads. I sure did enjoy the history of everything. If anyone has a picture of the old Hanging Rock Post Office, I would love a copy. Thanks!
I enjoyed the many yard sales on Saturday at Mountain View Church, Dunmore Ridge Road, Hope Christian Church in Augusta and one on Frye’s Flat. I got a book on history at one, and it was a good read.
Pastor Appreciation month is coming up; our pastors are all very appreciated.
Deepest sympathy to the June Staggs family, and to all that have lost loved ones.
Happy Birthday to all that are celebrating birthdays. Before I write again, Larry and Tina Ruckman and Marissa Simmons will all be celebrating birthdays on Oct. 7. If you see them, wish them a happy birthday.
We had a storm in Rio Sunday with hail, but now on Sept. 25 the sun is shining again.
Pray for all of those affected by Hurricane Ian this past week; it is so sad.
If anyone has any news to share, please call. We would appreciate it. Until next time, stay safe, and enjoy every minute of every day. Smile; God loves each and every one of us. God bless! o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.