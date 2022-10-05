Nina Mason

Thought: “The best way to make a friend is to be a friend.”  – Unknown.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Amanda Ruckman and I attended the Fall Conference of the 10th District American Legion and Auxiliary at Keyser #41. We enjoyed the day. Diane Teter from Capon Bridge #37 is our District President, Jill Davis is our Vice President, and Betty Light is our Secretary and Treasurer. If you are an Auxiliary member and you missed the Fall Conference, join us in the spring at Charles Town Post and Unit #71.

