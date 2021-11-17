There are upcoming blood drives in the area, as follows:
• Hope Christian Church, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16;
• Covenant Baptist Church, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21; and
• Burlington Fire Hall, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
Log on to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a donation either during a blood drive or at the donation center in Winchester. About 10% of eligible donors (4% of the U.S. population) actually donate blood.
There remains an urgent need for blood donations. Donating blood is truly giving the gift of life and there is no substitute for blood. To expedite the process of scheduling and donation, appointments at any of the above locations can be made on-line at redcrossblood.org.
Additionally, by accessing Rapid Pass on the same website, you can review and answer all the screening questions that are requested, print results and present them at the time of the donation. By utilizing RapidPass you can also discover if you are not eligible to donate. This can significantly shorten the time spent donating or save an unnecessary trip.
Thanksgiving is coming up soon, so I would like to express my thanks for several things. I would like to thank the 41% of West Virginia residents overall and the 23% of Hampshire county residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19.
Being vaccinated not only helps protect yourself, but by reducing the chance of acquiring infection and transferring the virus to other individuals, you are helping to protect the community as well.
Speaking of Covid vaccines, an article in the Nov. 2 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association describes animal testing and ongoing clinical trials that are evaluating the efficacy of a Covid nasal spray vaccine.
The physiology behind this is that the upper respiratory tract is the common portal of entry of coronavirus. If antibody levels can be built up in these tissues, those antibodies could potentially reduce the potential for coronavirus entering the lower respiratory tract and the lungs.
Additionally, the intranasal vaccines have the potential of reducing the shedding of virus from the nose and respiratory tract thereby reducing the risk of spreading the virus to others. Phase 1 studies for safety and efficacy are underway as a result of encouraging results from those animal studies.
I would also like to express my thanks to the community members who are following CDC guidelines and continuing to observe masking and social distancing recommendations.
Even before the vaccines were available, these measures were demonstrated to have been effective in reducing cases and “flattening the curve” so that hospital systems were not more overwhelmed than they already were. I would also like to thank EMS personnel, hospital health care workers, emergency room personnel and nursing home health care workers all of whom have been on the front lines and at the greatest risk.
Remember that flu season is upon us. There are 2 versions of the vaccine, the “regular” for people under 65 years old, and the high-dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older.
They are available at local pharmacies, the Health Department, and the Multispecialty Clinic as well as physician offices. Although the efficacy of the vaccine varies, the vaccines provide a measure of protection versus no vaccine.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit.
