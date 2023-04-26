LARGENT — On Saturday, May 6, 2023, everyone is invited to be part of the Cacapon River Clean-up Day.
Rain or shine, starting at 9:30 a.m., volunteers will meet just off Rt. 9 in Largent. Turn right off Rt. 9 at Kilgore by the Enon Church and follow it half a mile down to the river. The Friends of the Cacapon River is coordinating the event as part of the Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative.
“We will have bags, gloves and cookies.” said Mercedes Tibbits, who is leading the cleanup. “Every year, the volunteers have so much fun, and it is so important to keep trash out of the river.” Plastic pieces and small shiny pieces of foil are probably the most harmful to wildlife.
Everyone should wear sturdy boots for this activity. Volunteers can bring a canoe to help clean the opposite riverbank. For more information, visit the Friends of the Cacapon River Facebook page (facebook.com/CacaponRiver) or contact Tibbits at mtibbits@howard.edu.
Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative is sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon Institute, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper, and Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust to focus attention on water quality issues and to engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts. For more information, go to any of the sponsoring organizations’ Facebook pages or websites, or email tim@cacaponriver.org.
The mission of the Friends of the Cacapon River is to preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed. Go to cacaponriver.org for more information.
