LARGENT — On Saturday, May 6, 2023, everyone is invited to be part of the Cacapon River Clean-up Day. 

Rain or shine, starting at 9:30 a.m., volunteers will meet just off Rt. 9 in Largent. Turn right off Rt. 9 at Kilgore by the Enon Church and follow it half a mile down to the river. The Friends of the Cacapon River is coordinating the event as part of the Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative.

