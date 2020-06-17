So, the first thing I did was call my parents, because, what else am I supposed to do? Call a garage? What a silly idea.
My dad was right on that phone, giving me guidance. I also texted my sporty work counterpart so that he could come help, seeing as he was in the same zip code as me and might be able to offer a little more boots-on-the-ground assistance. I gave Nick the phone so he could talk to my dad, and when the phone was returned to me, Dad said that if we couldn’t get the car to work, he’d be on his way, driving nearly 3 hours to Romney to pick me and my metric ton of laundry up to take back to Fredericksburg.
And that’s my dad for you.
A month or 2 ago, when I couldn’t figure out how to use my own bathtub, I called my dad and he gave me some directions. You can’t really fix stupid, unfortunately, which turned out to be the issue, but Dad certainly gave it a go.
And that’s my dad for you.
Whenever I call my mom, there’s a lot of gabbing and gossiping. We might talk for an hour about small stuff, but it works for us. When I talk on the phone with my dad, he likes to make sure everything’s under control. He’ll ask how my laptop is working. He’ll ask how my phone is working. He’ll ask about the car. He likes to make sure everything is running as smooth as possible.
And that’s my dad for you.
My dad likes Bath and Body Works hand soaps. You know, the good-smelling ones? But he only buys them when they’re on sale for $3 each. And he will ALWAYS ask me if I want to bring one back to Romney with me. This weekend, he said that the store hadn’t had the sale in a while, and he was running low on soaps, but I could take one if I wanted.
And that’s my dad for you.
He understands how to be proud of his kids and to make sure they know it without bragging about them to other people. When in a conversation with other parents, he lets them do most of the talking, but he makes sure my brothers and I know how he feels. He doesn’t feel the need to advertise it or compete with other parents, but he communicates it to us, and that’s what matters most.
And that’s my dad for you.
Back when our elementary school used to do Donuts for Dads, he would just go to work late and come have a donut with his kids. Which I can imagine was probably a nightmare, a bunch of kids all hopped up on sugar in a cafeteria at 8 a.m. But he did it anyway.
He gets very chatty when he has happy hour with my Grandpap. They drink bourbon in the winter and gin and tonics in the summer. He never minds when I take a sip out of his glass to try his drink (which I always do), and he offers to make me one every time, like clockwork.
My mom always says that I have my dad wrapped around my finger. I’m not in a position to comment on that particular observation, but what I will say is that my dad has always, always, been ready to help. He wants me to learn how to be an independent adult on my own, but he’s right there with me. Whether it’s helping with taxes, car troubles, apartment hacks, computers, or anything else, he’s right there with me.
He has taught me a lot about standing up for myself and keeping my ego in check, and he’s always just a phone call (or a 2-and-a-half hour drive) away if I need someone to be my cheerleader. Or my plumber. Or my electrician.
And that’s my dad for you. o
