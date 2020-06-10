BERKELEY SPRINGS — Tea in the park Saturday will mark the bicentennial of Morgan County.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the downtown Berkeley Springs State Park. It’s sponsored by “Ye Towne of Bath Chapter” of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Chapter members in period costumes will provide sweet and unsweetened tea along with a scone for each visitor. Local authors Jeanne Mozier and Steve French will share history and sell their books.
To meet with capacity requirements set by the park, 25 free tickets are being issued for each half hour. Tickets may be obtained at Berkeley Springs Memories on Washington Street open every day but Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Daniel Morgan, for whom the county is named, was born in 1735 to James and Eleanor Morgan in New Jersey. Both sets of grandparents were Welsh immigrants. Aside from this, little is known about his childhood as he avoided talking about it to anyone.
Morgan walked to the Winchester area and settled there. He began as a wagoner, then joined the Revolutionary War army as head of a group of riflemen. His military career was extraordinary with victories in key turning point battles at Saratoga and Cowpens attributed to his prowess.
He finished the war as a General and was later elected to Congress to represent the area that included the county eventually named for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.