For more than a decade, tobacco companies have been compelled to sponsor antismoking advertising campaigns. New research suggests the effort hasn’t quite caught fire.
Scientists surveyed more than 5,300 people (610 smokers) about their smoking habits and whether they had seen any industry-sponsored antismoking messages. Those who said they saw antismoking messages said they were more than twice as likely to consider quitting cigarettes. But they were only 31 percent more likely to have actually tried.
A commitment that’s maybe only skin-deep
In study after study, majorities of parents say it’s important that their children wear sunscreen to prevent sunburn and skin cancer. That commitment pales in reality.
A survey of 1,100 parents of kids ages 5-12 found that 11 percent don’t have a minimum SPF for the sunscreen they choose for their child, though half opt for SPF 45 or higher. (The higher the sun protection factor, the greater the solar protection.)
Reapplying sunscreen is a bit sketchy. Eighty-one percent say they would try to reapply sunscreen in a couple of hours if the child is playing in water, but only 25 percent would do so on a cloudy day (Tip: Clouds don’t block harmful UV rays.)
Body of Knowledge
By the time a child reaches 6 years old, his or her brain is already 90 percent of adult size.
Get Me That, Stat!
After more than a decade of increasing rates, the rate of emergency department visits among children for contact sports-related traumatic brain injuries (TBI) decreased 32 percent from 2012 to 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The primary reason was a significant decline in football-related TBI visits, but football still remains the sport with the highest incidence of sports- and recreation-related TBIs.
Counts
1,200: Estimated number of clinical trials in the U.S. that have been designed to treat COVID-19
40: Percentage that haven’t yet begun enrolling participants.
Sources: STAT, Applied XL
Stories for the Waiting Room
A small study shows that rates of stress cardiomyopathy, sometimes called broken heart syndrome, have increased in recent months. Data from 2 Ohio hospitals found the incidence rate had jumped to 8%, up from less than 2% the previous year.
Doc Talk
Heterochromia: a condition in which people have different colored eyes. It’s rare in humans, less so in dogs.
Phobia of the Week
Ablutophobia: fear of washing or bathing
Best Medicine
Receptionist: “Doctor, there is an invisible man in your waiting room.”
Doctor: “Tell him I can’t see him now.”
Observation
“For three days after you die, hair and fingernails continue to grow, but phone calls taper off.” -- comedian Johnny Carson (1925-2005)
Self-Exam
Q: Just in case you think that selfie is capturing the real you, a published study found that selfies taken 12 inches from the face make the nose look how much larger than it really is?
a) 10 percent
b) 30 percent
c) 50 percent
d) Requires 2 selfies to get the whole schnozz in focus
A: 30 percent larger
Epitaphs
“Here lies Dr. Keene, the good Bishop of Chester.
“Who ate up a fat goose, but could not digest her.” -- headstone in Cheshire, England
