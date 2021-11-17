November is National Family Stories Month. End of the year gatherings are great opportunities to share stories and learn about your family history, and HCPL’s archive of genealogy information can help you find out more about yours. Come to the library’s genealogy room and see what stories you’ll discover.
As part of West Virginia Family Reading Week, HCPL will be hosting several fun activities for the whole family. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the library will be having a pajama party! We will be open an extra hour in the evening for families to read books in the children’s section and do a craft together. Attendees are welcome to come in comfortable attire or cozy pajamas. Additionally, on Friday, Nov. 19, the library will set out an escape room in a box with puzzles for you to solve. The estimated time to complete the game is 1 hour for teams of 2 to 8 players, and the recommended age range is 13-plus. Please sign up in advance if you would like to play (the last game must be completed by 5 p.m.).
Don’t forget: The last day to bid on items in the silent auction is Nov. 27. Please place your bids at the circulation desk. Winners will be announced the following Monday.
HCPL would like to extend a very special thank you to County United Way for their generous contribution to the outdoor food pantry. For the past 2 years, the pantry (located between the library and Davis House) has provided free food items to anyone in need. With the help of CUW’s Live United program, we are pleased to announce that we can continue to offer this service for another year. CUW partners with public agencies, organizations, and community leaders to address community needs in Allegany and Garrett Counties in Maryland, and Mineral and Hampshire Counties in West Virginia. Learn more about CUW and its initiatives at cuw.org.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 – West Virginia Family Reading Week.
Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Family Pajama Party. Read a mystery book and do a craft.
Nov. 19 – Escape Room (sign-up required).
Nov. 25 – Closed for Thanksgiving.
Nov. 27 – Final Day to bid on Silent Auction.
Nov. 29 – Silent Auction winner announcements.
Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Watch a movie (please bring your own snacks).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.