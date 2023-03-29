Today’s column is the last one for this year’s Women’s History Month. It features two women who made significant contributions to the field of Pediatrics.
“It has been said that every baby born in a modern hospital anywhere in the world is looked at first through the eyes of Dr. Virginia Apgar.”
Virginia Apgar aspired to be a physician early in life. She attended Mt. Holyoke College and was very active during her undergraduate years. She played on seven sports teams, acted in dramatic productions and played violin in the orchestra, and her academic work was exceptional.
Her zoology professor and advisor noted, “It is seldom that one finds a student so thoroughly immersed in her subject and with such a wide knowledge of it.”
After graduating, she began her medical training at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons and was one of only nine women in a class of 90. She was advised by her mentor, Allen Whipple, to pursue a career in anesthesiology.
She subsequently returned to Presbyterian Hospital as director of the Division of Anesthesia in the Department of Surgery, becoming the first woman to head a division at Presbyterian. She developed an interest in the effects of maternal anesthesia on the newborn and an interest in lowering neonatal mortality rates.
By 1952, she had developed a scoring system to evaluate the health status of newborns based on their heart rate, respiration, movement, irritability and color, these variables being noted at the first minute after birth.
Those scores were subsequently used to assess the effects of labor, anesthesia, and other factors on newborn health. Those scores also were used to gauge what monitoring and supportive care a newborn might require.
The widespread use of the “Apgar Score” by modern hospitals gives rise to the quote at the beginning of this paragraph. The Apgar score has long been standard practice, and its use reduced infant mortality and laid the foundations of the field of neonatology.
Later in her career in the late 1950s, during her time at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Dr. Apgar developed an interest and expertise in teratology, the field of medicine devoted to the cause of birth defects.
Another important woman in medical history with a Johns Hopkins connection was Dr. Helen Brooke Taussig (1898-1986). Dr. Taussig overcame many obstacles to achieve groundbreaking advances in pediatric cardiology.
Her mother died from tuberculosis when Helen was 11 years old, and Helen also struggled with dyslexia, a condition that was not well understood in the early 20th century. Nonetheless, she ultimately graduated from college and attended medical school at Johns Hopkins, graduating in 1927.
Following graduation, she trained at Hopkins in pediatric cardiology and ultimately became the head of the pediatric cardiology clinic at Hopkins. Her interest ultimately focused on the field of congenital heart defects (abnormalities of fetal heart development).
That interest ultimately led to her collaboration with Dr. Alfred Blaylock and Vivien Thomas in developing the surgical procedure to partially correct the most common of the “blue baby” cardiac abnormalities.
Vivien Thomas recalled that Helen Taussig was dedicated to finding a solution for these children, for whom no effective non-surgical treatment was available. In essence, the surgical procedure rearranged the flow of blood from the misplaced “pipes” so that more oxygenated blood was supplied to the rest of the body.
By 1954, the procedure was standard treatment for this cardiac anomaly. Dr. Taussig was not finished, however, as she subsequently made contributions in teratology, like her Hopkins colleague, Virginia Apgar.
In the late 1950s, in Europe, a virtual epidemic of limb deformities in babies was occurring. Dr. Taussig and others traveled to Europe and determined that the drug thalidomide, taken during pregnancy, was the cause of these birth defects.
Returning to America, she was influential in prohibiting the use of thalidomide by pregnant women in the United States. Additionally, she was instrumental in helping devise nationwide medication monitoring to prevent the future development of birth defects.
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson awarded Dr. Taussig the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her lifelong contributions to pediatric medicine.
The spring version of the Hampshire County Health Fair will be held at Hope Christian Church in Augusta on Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The writer, along with Drs. Alec and Audreanna James, Dr. Andrew Wilcox, Dr. Brittany Streets, Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite and Physician Assistant Karen Kimmel, practices Primary Care medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
