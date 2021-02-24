The cost of groceries and food can put serious strain on a household’s finances, and even more stress on family members. One way families can cut spending is by making smart food shopping choices.
Make a food budget
The best way to start is by finding recipes that take your food budget into consideration. There are many websites that offer healthy, delicious recipes that are free and use cost-effective ingredients.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recipe finder website offers ways to make everything from appetizers to desserts. The recipes come with nutrition information with many costing less than $1 per serving.
Save with in-season produce
Making smart choices at the supermarket also helps families save considerable amounts of money every year. It’s important to choose what time of year to purchase specific vegetables and fruit.
West Virginia University Extension Service advises people to carefully select produce that is in season to avoid higher cost purchases. If you’re cooking meals from scratch and shopping smart by purchasing fresh produce that is in season — to get the best prices — saving money can be easy. Sometimes buying frozen or canned vegetables or fruit instead of fresh is less expensive.
Check out sales and coupons
Looking through the newspaper and online at manufacturer and grocery store websites can also help you save.
Many stores offer coupons through the web, advertise sales or include coupons in local newspapers. Take advantage of these deals and you’ll notice increased savings over time.
Before going to the grocery store, it is important to make a list of groceries that you need. Many people spend too much money at the supermarket simply because they don’t plan in advance.
Stick to your list to avoid unnecessary purchases.
Store fruits and vegetables
Another way to save money is by using proper methods of food safety and preservation that prevent illness and eliminate waste. By storing ripe fruit and fresh cut vegetables in the refrigerator, using leftovers within 3 days and using older cans of food 1st, you can prevent food from being wasted.
Cook in large quantities
Cooking in large quantities helps save on food costs. Cooking extra food and freezing it is a convenient, quick way to enjoy it as lunch or dinner later on.
Using leftover foods in different soups or casseroles and freezing leftovers for later use are also ways to keep food safe and save money.
Taking small steps such as making a grocery list, researching purchases before going to the store or simply clipping online or print coupons, you can save money on groceries every month of the year.
For more suggestions about nutrition and food budgets, contact the Hampshire County Extension Service office.
Sausage, Potatoes and Cheese Breakfast Bake
- 16 oz. hash browns, fresh or frozen (defrosted)
- Salt (optional)
- 12 oz. breakfast sausage links, cut into chunks (or chopped ham)
- 1/2 c. onion, chopped
- 1/2 c. red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 c. Colby-Jack or cheddar cheese (low-fat or fat-free), shredded
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 c. milk, fat-free or low-fat
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Thaw hash browns in a microwave oven if needed. Cut links into small pieces, then brown sausage in a frying pan. Add onion and pepper to the pan and saute until softened. Set aside.
Spray a 9- by 9-inch casserole dish. Spread half of the hash browns in the pan. If desired, sprinkle potatoes lightly with salt. Top the potatoes with half of the sausage, onion and pepper mixture. Top with 1 cup of shredded cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle the top with remaining cheese.
Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Pour egg mixture over the layers and swirl gently to penetrate layers. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until eggs are set.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Slow Cooker Harvest Apple Crisp
- 6 large apples
- 3/4 c. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 3 c. rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 5 Tbsp. butter
After apples have been washed, core, slice and place them into a large bowl. Top the apples with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Place the apple mixture in the bottom of the slow cooker.
In the same large bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir until combined. Cut the butter into the bowl and stir, forming a sand-like texture. There will be small chunks of butter, which is normal. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the apples.
Turn the slow cooker on high and cook for 2 hours with the cover on. After 2 hours, remove the lid of slow cooker and continue to cook for another hour. Serve with Greek yogurt or ice cream of your choosing.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Apple Salad
- 1/2 c. light vegetable oil such as sunflower or safflower
- 1/4 c. apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 c. unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 3 medium apples (about 1 lb.) thinly sliced
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 12 oz. salad greens spring mix, baby spinach, arugula or baby romaine
- 1 c. pecan halves toasted or candied
- 3/4 c. dried cranberries or dried cherries
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
To prepare apple cider vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper into a mason jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined. Alternatively, you may briskly whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl, or blend them in a blender or mini food processor.
Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of apple cider vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Skillet Lasagna
- 1/2 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 c. onion, chopped
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can tomato sauce, unsalted
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. oregano, ground
- 1/2 tsp. basil, ground
- 8 oz. wide noodles, uncooked
- 1 (10-oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 1 c. low-fat (1%) cottage cheese
- 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese
Wash and prepare fresh vegetables. In a large skillet or frying pan, brown meat and onion. Drain off excess fat. Add tomato sauce, 1 cup water, and spices. Stir. Bring to a boil.
Add noodles. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring gently to prevent sticking. Stir in thawed spinach. Spread cottage cheese on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover and simmer until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes.
Source: UMassAmherst Extension Service
Hot Potato Salad
- 7 c. boiled red potatoes, skins on
- 2 Tbsp. oil
- 1 medium onion
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 6 Tbsp. vinegar
- 1/2 c. cream
Boil potatoes in skins until tender. Cool slightly and cut into bite-sized pieces. Heat the oil, and add the chopped onion and cook until soft and lightly browned.
Add potatoes, pepper, salt, sugar and vinegar. Simmer for 5 minutes on low. Season to taste. Add cream and simmer until ready to serve. This reheats well and tastes better the longer it simmers. For serving purposes, place in a preheated slow cooker on low to keep warm.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Bean Soup
- 3 carrots, peeled and shredded
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cups cubed, cooked ham
- 4 (15-oz.) cans navy beans (low sodium) – can substitute soaked, cooked dry beans
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 12 cups water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place carrots, potatoes, celery, onion and ham in a large pot. Rinse and drain the beans. Add to pot. Add water, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook soup on medium to high heat until vegetables are soft, approximately 3 hours.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Kids Popcorn Trail Mix
- 1 c. dried fruit
- 1 c. nuts
- 5 Tbsp. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 8 tsp. butter melted
- 6 c. popcorn
- Gallon-size zip-top bag
Add all ingredients to the bag. Seal bag and shake. Makes 16 (1/2 cup) servings.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Strawberry Italian Ice
- 3/4 c. thawed 100 percent apple juice from concentrate
- 1-3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 pt. fresh strawberries, hulled and halved
- Fresh mint, optional
In a blender, combine the apple juice concentrate, lemon juice and strawberries; cover and process until blended. Pour into an ungreased 8-inch-square dish. Cover and freeze for 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until partially set.
Spoon into a large bowl; beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes. Return to dish; freeze for 2 to 3 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with mint if desired.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
