Life is pretty good if you are a baby bird.
You have a nice warm nest. If it rains, Momma bird covers you with her wings. You sit around all day chirping loudly for Mom to come bring you food. (If you have children at home, this may sound familiar). But then, something happens in the life of baby bird.
The day comes when Momma bird says: “It’s time for you to learn to fly” …and kicks baby bird out of the nest.
“Wait…Wait…I’m not ready,” baby bird might say.
But Momma bird knows that if she waits until baby bird “feels ready,” they will stay in the nest forever. There comes a time when it is time to leave the nest. It is the “Point of No Return.”
Do you remember, as a child, the 1st time you stood at the top of a high dive, and you worked up the courage to jump? There was no going back.
Life is filled with times we might call “The Point of No Return.” We have to “leave the nest” and try something that seems very intimidating.
When you bring that new baby home from the hospital, there is no going back (until maybe later, when you have to kick them out of the nest).
When it is time for that child to get on the school bus for the first time, they might say: “Wait, wait, I’m not ready.” But as a parent, you know they are more ready than they realize, and it is for their own good that they step out into new adventures.
Throughout Scripture, God brings His people to a place of new adventures — a “Point of No Return.”
When Noah went into the ark with his family, and God closed the door, it was a Point of No Return. When Moses stood on the edge of the Red Sea, and God opened the waters so the people could escape the Egyptians, it was a Point of No Return.
When David walked out to face Goliath, it was a Point of No Return. When King Nebuchadnezzar told the 3 Hebrew men to bow or burn, and they chose not to bow, it was a Point of No Return.
We are in a new year. Time moves like an unrelenting river. We might want to push pause, or even “rewind” on our lives, but there is no going back up the river. On we go into new adventures.
God does not condemn us to re-live old mistakes; He brings us to new opportunities, and maybe even kicks us out of our comfortable routines. Ready or not, here we come.
Think of the day when Joshua stood with the people on the edge of the Jordan River, looking into the promised land. For 40 years, God had provided safety and food and water. Now they stood at the edge of opportunity.
But when God opened the waters, and they crossed, it was a “Point of No Return.” No more free manna. It was time for them to leave the nest and take responsibility for their own lives.
Much like the baby bird forced to fly, a new year brings us to a “point of no return.” We will never go back to “the way things used to be.” But God has new opportunities for us, just around the next bend of the river.
“Wait, wait, we’re not ready,” we protest. But we are more ready than we realize, and we have more power than we know.
We just have to try, and trust God when He says: “Be strong and courageous...for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9) o
