Pediatric urology and pediatric neurology, neurosurgery ranked nationally
MORGANTOWN – WVU Medicine Children’s has received its third consecutive title as the top children’s hospital in West Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report, which also awarded national rankings to WVU Medicine’s Pediatric Urology and Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery programs in its 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals.
“Last year was an incredible year for our pediatric care team members. They moved into the brand-new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, and families near and far have been seeking them out for their expertise on an ever-increasing basis,” said Michael Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.H.E., president of West Virginia University Hospitals. “Now, they have received national recognition for their efforts, and we could not be prouder of them.”
This year marks the WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Urology Program’s sixth-consecutive national ranking, this year up six spots to 35th in the country.
It is the only pediatric urology practice in West Virginia. The Program’s experienced, fellowship-trained doctors and medical professionals offer comprehensive, minimally invasive, robotic, and open surgical treatment options that ensure each child has the best outcome.
“We are honored by this ranking, as it recognizes the standard of excellence we deliver to the children and families of West Virginia and the surrounding area who come to our flagship institution for care,” said Osama Al-Omar, M.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.S., chief of Pediatric Urology. “I am honored to serve as the chief of the Division or Urology and share these successes with the people of our state and region.”
Pediatric Neurology and Neurosurgery at WVU Medicine Children’s made its debut on the list this year, coming in at 42nd in the country.
At WVU Medicine Children’s, Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Behavioral Medicine are part of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence, which, in conjunction with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, brings together the medical, surgical, and support services a child may need to live well with their condition. It is home to the largest, most experienced team of pediatric neurological specialists in the state.
“This is a great honor that perfectly reflects the WVU Medicine Children’s Neuroscience Center mission of building healthier futures for our children with neurological disorders,” said P. David Adelson, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.P., executive director of the Neuroscience Center. “The ranking also represents a solid foundation and team effort to further build upon in delivering the most state-of-the-art neuro care for the children of West Virginia and the region.”
U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings assist parents of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses and their doctors in choosing the right hospital for them.
“For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children’s hospital to treat their illness or condition,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said.
U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care, and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.
