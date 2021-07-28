ROMNEY — The Romney Ruritan Club awarded plaques to 2 pillars of the Romney community recently, as well as a college scholarship for a soon-to-be nursing student.
Ken Paugh, president of the Romney Ruritans, presented Judy Lee a plaque for FNB of Romney as a Romney Ruritan Associate. Dr. Tim Nichols also received this honor, from Ruritan member Sam Miller, as well as a plaque, for Tim Nichols DDS Inc.
Paugh also presented a college scholarship from the Romney Ruritans to Harmony Keister, while her mom Shelley Watts proudly looked on. Harmony will be entering a 4-year nursing program at Potomac State.
