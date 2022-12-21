Our oldest Savages decided that during an ice storm was a perfect time to dig out the old hockey roller blades and turn our garage into a skating rink. Now, had just our son taken a few laps, I would not have worried at all. He played hockey for several years and has very good balance and coordination. He’s a whiz with skating, snowboarding and riding a hoverboard. However, when our oldest daughter donned her brother’s skates, I pointed out that getting to a hospital for a broken bone would be pretty difficult under the current weather conditions.
Generally speaking, our oldest Savage is the most athletic of the Savage kids. Yet, when it comes to feats of balance, we often find her on the ground. I like to point out that not only does she share a love of history with her dad, but she also tends to look like Bambi on ice when her center of gravity is challenged. Nothing is funnier than remembering when my husband attempted to don his rollerblades to accompany me around our Virginia Beach neighborhood. He never made it past holding onto the edge of our garage. It wasn’t very long before that garage housed 2 bicycles for the days our neighbor couldn’t join me in rollerblading.
After seeing our 20-year-old standing there eyeing her brother’s old hockey skates, I could hear her youth soccer coach say, “you know she’s going to be a phenomenal soccer player when she grows into her height.” He was right eventually, but there were years of flailing arms and legs and accidental penalties. So, I watched her tentatively as she put on the skates. Then, I shut the door to our garage and waited to hear screaming. Luckily, none came.
Our oldest daughter had confidently assured me she’d gone ice skating a few times with her friends in Morgantown and had the skill down. She must not have been exaggerating too much. After a few minutes of their skating adventure, our son came in saying he was impressed by his big sister’s competence on the skates. He was going to get his skateboard. I suggested that was fine for him, but maybe 1 new-wheeled activity for his sister per day was sufficient while we were iced inside.
It wasn’t long before our daughter began referring to herself as Tonya Harding and indicating she was close to mastering a spin move. I asked if she wanted to be a figure skater embroiled in such controversy. Although, much like Harding, if skating doesn’t pan out, our Savage could don boxing gloves and go a few rounds on the heavy bag in our basement.
If we had better internet or cellular service, I would’ve volunteered to find a song for her new figure skating routine. Considering the time of year and the weather conditions, I was leaning toward “Winter Wonderland” or “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” However, perhaps the non-holiday “Ice, Ice, Baby” would’ve been more appropriate given what was happening outside. After all, between the 3 of us, we did “Stop, collaborate and listen.”
The Savage siblings stopped and collaborated on how to best entertain themselves during an ice storm. On the other hand, I listened for the need to tend to injuries. Fortunately, at the end of the day, the power was on at Chez Savage, and there was no need for a Nancy Kerrigan-sized ice pack.
