Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Our oldest Savages decided that during an ice storm was a perfect time to dig out the old hockey roller blades and turn our garage into a skating rink. Now, had just our son taken a few laps, I would not have worried at all. He played hockey for several years and has very good balance and coordination. He’s a whiz with skating, snowboarding and riding a hoverboard. However, when our oldest daughter donned her brother’s skates, I pointed out that getting to a hospital for a broken bone would be pretty difficult under the current weather conditions.

Generally speaking, our oldest Savage is the most athletic of the Savage kids. Yet, when it comes to feats of balance, we often find her on the ground. I like to point out that not only does she share a love of history with her dad, but she also tends to look like Bambi on ice when her center of gravity is challenged. Nothing is funnier than remembering when my husband attempted to don his rollerblades to accompany me around our Virginia Beach neighborhood. He never made it past holding onto the edge of our garage. It wasn’t very long before that garage housed 2 bicycles for the days our neighbor couldn’t join me in rollerblading.

